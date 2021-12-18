All you need to know about AJ Odudu's love life AJ and Kai are sadly no longer dancing this weekend

Their sizzling chemistry on the Strictly Come Dancing dance floor has led to rumours of a romance between AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington. But is the talented TV presenter single? And what has she said about her love life in the past? HELLO! takes a closer look…

AJ is currently believed to be single. The star, who sadly had to pull out of this weekend's grand finale due to an injury, prefers to keep her love life private but since being on the show, she has opened up about the prospect of romance.

Earlier on in the series, the Strictly contestant was quizzed by BBC Radio 2 DJ Zoe Ball if she and Kai were more than friends following their passionate routine for movie week, which was based on the hit film, The Bodyguard.

"Some of the newspapers are trying to allude – and I think everyone is hoping and praying – that maybe, romance…?" Zoe remarked to the star. As Zoe then noted that AJ was giggling, the 33-year-old insisted: "I'm just giggling! Guys, I was in character at that moment on the dance floor this week."

AJ and Kai have sparked romance rumours

She continued: "I was playing Rachel, he was playing Frank [from The Bodyguard]. They were in love!" Zoe then joked: "Bit of roleplay there, that's how it all begins," prompting further laughter from the Strictly star.

Despite not confirming the romance reports, AJ did later reveal that she has met her professional partner's family. Speaking to the Daily Star, she said: "I met Kai's mum and had a conversation with her on FaceTime, then I met his brother and I've met his sister. I'm so excited. Honestly, Kai has got such a lovely family. I've met them all now. Meeting the parents!"

Kai was previously in a relationship with Giulia Dotta

Meanwhile, Kai is also thought to be single after the Ballroom and Latin champion split from his dancer girlfriend and fellow Dancing with the Stars professional, Giulia Dotta, earlier this year.

