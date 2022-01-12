Strictly's AJ Odudu reacts to Kai Widdrington's first picture with Maisie Smith ahead of tour The EastEnders star is replacing AJ, who can't tour due to an injury

The rehearsals have begun for Strictly Come Dancing's Arena Tour, which kicks off later this month, and Kai Widdrington has finally met his new partner in person, Maisie Smith.

Kai was due to be partnered with AJ Odudu for the tour but her injury, which forced her and her partner out of the final back in December, has meant that she has had to be replaced by the EastEnders star last-minute.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Kai shared a picture of them together in the studio, and judging by their smiles, it seems their first rehearsal went well.

"Rehearsals for the @strictlycomedancinglive tour are well underway @maisiesmithofficial," Kai captioned the post, which saw them standing next to each other and beaming at the camera.

Kai and Maisie began rehearsing this week

Maisie was quick to comment on it, writing: "Absolute scenes," before telling Kai: "P.S. No, you can't have my coat."

The most popular comment with fans, however, was from AJ, who gave the new Strictly dance couple her approval.

"Go team," she wrote, which prompted fans of the pair to praise the presenter for her attitude.

Kai and Maisie announced their last-minute partnership earlier this month

"You really are class personified. You must be heartbroken not being able to tour but here you are as Kai's biggest cheerleader. What an amazing person you are," one wrote, whilst another remarked: "Tour definitely will not be the same without you AJ but your constant support for Kai and all your friends is honestly so admirable."

Just over a week ago, AJ revealed she was "devastated" to be pulling out of the tour due to her ongoing foot injury.

"I'm devastated not to be able to take part in the Strictly tour due to injury. I had hoped for one last dance with Kai, but I must obviously follow the medical advice," the heartbroken TV star said in a statement. "I wish my Strictly family the very best of luck on the road and I'll definitely be there to cheer them on."