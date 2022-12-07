Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything: Meet the cast of Sheridan Smith's new drama The series reunites Sheridan with Two Pints writer Susan Nickson

Sheridan Smith is back with a brand new comedy series, Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything, in which she plays a thirty-something addict who decides to go sober after ruining her brother's wedding.

The show reunites the actress with creator Susan Nickson, who wrote BBC sitcom Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps, in which Sheridan starred opposite Ralf Little. Find out who stars alongside the Gavin and Stacey star here...

Sheridan Smith plays Rosie Molloy

Sheridan plays the titular character, Rosie, who has an addictive personality and is dependent on pretty much everything, from Terry's Chocolate Oranges to Xanax. Following an embarrassing incident at her brother's wedding, Rosie realises that her addictions are destroying her friendships, family and work life and attempts to break her bad habits for good.

"Rosie is single, she's got a great family, is very much a career girl, she's just been promoted at work and she seems to have it all," said Sheridan. "But, at the same time, she does not have it all. She's a very complex character because she is suffering the illness of addiction. She's got a huge heart though, but she has the illness and gets addicted to everything."

Sheridan Smith stars as Rosie Molloy

Pauline McLynn plays Win Molloy

Irish actress Pauline plays Rosie's mother Win, who like her daughter, has her own problems to deal with.

Speaking about her character, Pauline said: "Win is the mother of the family, but she is no less daft than the rest of them. Just because she's the mum doesn’t mean she's any better in a family crisis than anyone else.

"In fact, we learn that there was a family tragedy, some years beforehand, and Win handled it very badly. They all did."

Pauline McLynn plays Rosie's mother Win

Ardal O'Hanlon plays Conall Molloy

Ardal plays Rosie's father, with whom he shares a very close relationship and has his own bad habits that have influenced his daughter.

"He's possibly not the best role model in the world for Rosie," Ardal said about his character. "He's got his own issues to deal with but I think his instinct at all times is to have fun. That's his coping mechanism. The family has had a trauma in the past and they've never dealt with it. His way of dealing with whatever life throws at them, generally, is to drink more. So he never takes anything seriously."

Ardal O'Hanlon plays Rosie's dad Conall

Lewis Reeves plays Joey Molloy

Lewis plays Rosie's brother, schoolteacher Joey. "Life is probably going in the way that he wanted it to go," the actor said. "He’s very black and white. Susan actually said, 'He's such an uptight little weirdo like you!', haha, he's got a good heart and he loves his sister but thinks she's a mess and is very tired of her behaviour.

"He's been through the same things as her, but he doesn't have an addiction and I think it's hard for him to understand. So it was really fun to play against Sheridan and that energy."

Lewis Reeves plays Rosie's brother Joey

Leah MacRae plays Monica

Leah plays Monica, one of Rosie's colleagues who aspires to be like her. "She's always got something, some drama, or brings light relief to quite a dark scene," said Leah of her character. "She is obsessed with Rosie and models herself on her.

"Monica is probably one of Rosie's worst enablers because she will say yes to anything she can do to make her life happy."

Leah MacRae plays Rosie's colleague Monica

Oliver Wellington plays Nico

Oliver Wellington plays Rosie's flatmate Nico, who shares similar characteristics to Rosie and encourages her indulgent behaviour.

"Nico is like all of my friends and me in one person," Oliver said. "You rarely see that or a queer character written so well. He can be quite camp but he’s more than that. He can be funny and nasty and cutting but he’s got a heart to him."

Oliver Wellington plays Rosie's flatmate Nico

Adelle Leonce plays Ruby

Adelle plays Joey's fiancée, Ruby, who has a close relationship with Rosie and the rest of the family.

"Throughout the years, Rosie and Ruby have formed their own friendship without Joey and have become quite close," said Adelle. "She is always rooting for Rosie in some shape or form."

Adelle Leonce plays Joey's fiancée, Ruby

Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything premieres on Sky Comedy and NOW on Wednesday 7 December.

