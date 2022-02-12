Everything you need to know about ITV’s new singing show Starstruck Will you be watching?

ITV's modern-day answer to Stars in Your Eyes is set to kick off this weekend. Brand new singing competition show Starstruck (not to be confused with the BBC One sitcom of the same name) sees aspiring singers and superfans alike transform into some of the world's biggest music icons.

Audiences, with the help of an all-star panel of judges, will then vote for their favourites who they want to send through to the next round. Want to know more about the show - including the A-list faces making up the panel? Get the lowdown here…

WATCH: Adam Lambert talks new ITV singing show Starstruck

What is Starstruck about?

This brand-new series will see aspiring singers get the unique chance to shed their normal persona and become a global superstar. Four teams of three battle it out each week to win the vote of the expert judging panel and virtual audience for a coveted place in the final and to be in with the chance of winning a whopping £50,000.

As the synopsis from ITV reads: "With an expert glam team to oversee their extraordinary transformation, impressive staging and a spectacular sound and light show, our singing stars will be getting the complete 'superstar experience'."

Will you be watching the new singing competition show?

Among the singer set to be imitated on the show are Amy Winehouse, Ariana Grande, Lionel Richie and Lady Gaga, as well as many more.

Who are the judges on Starstruck?

Overseeing the show on the judging panel are some huge names! Award-winning singer and actress Sheridan Smith, who viewers will have seen recently in TV dramas Four Lives, The Teacher and No Return, will join Queen frontman Adam Lambert as well as comedian Jason Manford and soul singer Beverley Knight on the panel.

Contestants will have to impress the judging panel as well as audiences

Viewers will be pleased to know that the judges will be coming together to perform a special number alongside host Olly Murs.

When does Starstruck start?

Starstruck will begin airing on ITV on Saturday 12 February at 8:30pm and will continue to air weekly in the same time slot until its final episode.

