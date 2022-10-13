First look at Sheridan Smith's major new project – and it looks seriously good The actor is starring in a new BBC show

Sheridan Smith is a very recognisable face on TV screens thanks to her many roles in gritty dramas as well as beloved comedies like Gavin and Stacey – so fans will be delighted to know she's set to star in an upcoming new show for BBC One.

MORE: Sheridan Smith's exciting new show sounds amazing - details here

The actor has teamed up with Little Britain creator and actor David Walliams for the follow-up film to Gangsta Granny, Gangsta Granny Strikes Again!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Did you watch Sheridan Smith in No Return?

A statement from the BBC explains the new TV project is a sequel to the 2013 BBC One special and will be coming to the broadcaster soon. A first-look image of the comedy shows David Walliams in character as dad, Mike, Sheridan as mum, Linda and Archie Yates as their son, Ben.

The press release reads: "An adaptation of the hugely popular 2021 children's book written by David Walliams, Gangsta Granny Strikes Again! follows Ben as he is stunned to learn of another spate of thefts - with all the clues pointing to The Black Cat, better known to Ben as Granny!"

MORE: Am I Being Unreasonable?: Will there be a series 2 of Daisy May Cooper's thriller?

MORE: Why Downton Abbey's Hugh Bonneville thought the show wouldn't be a success

David Walliams and Sheridan Smith are both starring in Gangsta Granny Strikes Again!

Meanwhile, David, the creator behind Gangsta Granny, recently opened up to HELLO! about his journey as an author and how his son Alfred inspires him.

"I sometimes have ideas that might float around for years, and I never quite know what to do with them, you know? And then eventually a few ideas creep in and then suddenly it starts to fall into place," he said.

Sheridan and David have worked together in the past

"I think you just take inspiration from anywhere you can because you just never know when a good idea might come along. My son might be walking in the park and might come up with an idea for me, or you can overhear a conversation or maybe you see a news story on TV that gives you an idea.

"We look at all my books together and read them and he's interested. Coming up with ideas is the fun part so he definitely gets into that and my nephew too… It's fun to come up with ideas."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.