Outlander's Sam Heughan shares heartwarming tribute to 'brilliant co-star' Caitríona Balfe

Sam Heughan and Caitríona Balfe have formed a close bond since meeting on the set of Outlander in 2013, and after nine years of working together, the pair are closer than ever. Taking to Instagram on Friday, the actor – who plays Jamie Fraser – penned a sweet tribute to his leading lady, praising Caitríona as a "brilliant co-star."

In the heartfelt post, which featured a video montage of Sam and Caitríona laughing together during press, he captioned it: "Proof! @caitrionabalfe is a brilliant costar and terrible corpser! We've had a great year with plenty laughs, can't wait to show you Season 7!"

WATCH: Inside Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe's real-life friendship

Delighting fans with the hilarious clip, Sam's 3.9 million followers were quick to comment on the post.

"Proof indeed @samheughan!! How can you get any work done? We cannot wait for Season 7!! #Droughtlander is unbearable!! Might we have a few episodes very soon?? Perhaps #MenInKilts Season 2 to ease our suffering??" replied one.

"Just started watching the show last week! I'm in the middle of season 2, and I'm so hooked! Trying to catch up before the new season comes out!!! These 2 are so amazing!" added another.

Sam posted a hilarious montage of the pair laughing together

Meanwhile, a third commented: "You two are just too adorable for words! Better Together!"

It's not the first time that the co-stars have raved about each other publicly. Caitríona previously told Elle: "Sam's just so kind. He's a really good friend. He always checks in. I don't know, he has one of the biggest hearts and smallest egos that I know."

She added: "I feel very lucky. Sam and I have an amazing bond, we're really great friends."

The co-stars love working together on Outlander

Speaking to Popsugar, Sam has also opened up about how much enjoys working with Caitríona on set.

"Actually, having scenes away from her, and time apart from her, is kind of like losing someone in your family. A loved one," he said. "It's very strange, and I don't enjoy it. Whenever we're together it feels right, and I look forward to the days when we get to work together again."

