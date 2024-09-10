Outlander: Meet the cast's real-life partners

In August, Caitríona Balfe celebrated her five year wedding anniversary with husband, Tony McGill. The pair, who dated for at least two years before their engagement in 2018, share a son. His name is yet to be revealed.

Tony, who works as a music producer, prefers to keep a low-profile but he has supported Caitríona at numerous red carpet events, including the 92nd Annual Academy Awards in 2020, and the Audi Henley Festival in 2019.

Caitríona has refrained from speaking about Tony in interviews, however, when she confirmed her engagement to People, she said she was "very happy." Their top-secret wedding was held at St. Mary's Church in Bruton, Somerset on 10 August 2019.