Outlander: Meet the cast's real-life partners

Following Outlander's inception in 2014, the show has made stars of Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan and more, but away from the cameras, the cast tends to keep things low-key, leading ordinary lives which are extremely private. Here, we reveal which cast members are in relationships – get to know their real-life partners…
Caitríona Balfe
In August, Caitríona Balfe celebrated her five year wedding anniversary with husband, Tony McGill. The pair, who dated for at least two years before their engagement in 2018, share a son. His name is yet to be revealed.
Tony, who works as a music producer, prefers to keep a low-profile but he has supported Caitríona at numerous red carpet events, including the 92nd Annual Academy Awards in 2020, and the Audi Henley Festival in 2019.
Caitríona has refrained from speaking about Tony in interviews, however, when she confirmed her engagement to People, she said she was "very happy." Their top-secret wedding was held at St. Mary's Church in Bruton, Somerset on 10 August 2019.
Read more
Richard Rankin
Richard Rankin appears to be dating Sammie Russell – the founder of fashion brand, Dream With Me. The couple were first photographed together in 2023, with Sammie accompanying the actor to the Los Angeles premiere of Dungeons And Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. More recently, the pair made a joint appearance at the New York premiere of Outlander Season 7.
Graham McTavish
Graham McTavish found love with author, illustrator and business founder, Garance Doré. Speaking to British Vogue, the Outlander star explained that they'd met on celebrity dating app, Raya. "I managed to slip through her algorithm as she had forgotten to exclude men who resembled grumpy, bearded grandfathers!" he quipped to the publication.
Graham and Garance got engaged in August 2022, and in 2023 they tied the knot at Borthwick Castle in Scotland. Posting a photo from their big day on Instagram, Graham marked their one-year anniversary on January 7.
"A year ago I was lucky enough to marry this fabulous woman It was unashamedly romantic. Thank you @garancedore for making this bearded man in a kilt so happy. Of course, I chose to wear the largest sporran known to man. It seemed the right choice," he penned in the caption.
David Berry
David Berry has been married to Kristina Tesic for 12 years. They welcomed a son named Alexander in 2016 on the same day the actor returned home to Australia after wrapping season three of Outlander.
Laura Donnelly
Laura Donnelly met her husband, playwright Jez Butterworth, in 2012 after working on his play The River, and the two have been together ever since. The couple now reside in London and share two daughters.