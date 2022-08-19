Outlander star Sam Heughan in talks to take on huge movie role - and fans will be thrilled The actor is in talks to star in a feature film adaptation of a best-selling video game

Sam Heughan might have a major new movie role on his hands - and we think we speak for everyone when we say we're seriously excited.

The 42-year-old actor, best known for playing Jamie Fraser in the Starz and historical fantasy series Outlander, is in talks to star in a feature film adaptation of the best-selling video game Days Gone.

According to Deadline, hot off on the heels of the box office success of Uncharted, which starred Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg and made over $400million worldwide, Sony is hoping to bring the PlayStation zombie survival game to the big screen as well.

While details are being kept under wraps for now, Oscar-nominated writer of behind X-Men: First Class and Up in the Air, Sheldon Turner, is said to be penning the screenplay.

Are you familiar with the Playstation game Days Gone?

It won't be the first time that Sam has worked with Sheldon, as he is also the scribe behind the actor's currently shelved blockbuster project, Everest. The film that was set to also star Ewan McGregor and Mark Strong was put on hold earlier this year, according to the actor.

Speaking on Zoe Ball's Radio 2 show back in February, Sam said that pre-production had been put on an indefinite pause for an undisclosed reason.

The actor is best known for playing Jamie Fraser in Outlander

"We were supposed to be shooting this fantastic movie about Everest. Yeah, unfortunately, it's not happening at the moment," he revealed before adding some hope that it might get picked up again one day. "But who knows, in the future it might. It's just schedules."

Meanwhile, Days Gone, if it does get the green light, will tell the story of former motorcycle club member Deacon St John as he fights to survive in a post-apocalyptic world.

The game chronicles the drifter Deacon as he fights to survive against the forces of despair and mutated, predatory humans in his quest to find the long-lost, presumed dead, love of his life.

