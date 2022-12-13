NCIS makes major change to crossover event - and fans won't be happy Will you be tuning in?

NCIS fans will have to wait a little longer to watch the three-way crossover event as the upcoming special has been rescheduled to a later date.

MORE: NCIS alludes to Mark Harmon's departure and possible return in latest episode

The programme was due to air on 2 January 2023 but has now been pushed back to 9 January at 8/7c, a week later than originally planned.

WATCH: The trailer for the three-way crossover is SO dramatic

Loading the player...

Some fans won't be too pleased as the three-parter will now clash with the College Football Championship, which will air the same night at 8pm ET.

Taking to Twitter, one fan wrote: "I'm not sure who at CBS decided that airing the #NCIS/#NCISLA /#NCISHawaii crossover on the same night as the College Football Championship was a good idea, but those ratings are going to be interesting."

A second viewer added: "Why are they now airing the #NCIS #NCISHawaii #NcisLA crossover on the night of the College Football National Championship? Stupid."

RELATED: Mark Harmon made the ultimate sacrifice for his family - and he wouldn't have it any other way

MORE: NCIS star Brian Dietzen's 'terrifying' brush with death - all the details

The first instalment of the show's first-ever universe crossover will see agents from Washington DC, Hawaii and LA attend the retirement party of a beloved FLETC instructor in DC, only to find themselves teaming up to investigate a shocking suicide.

The crossover will now air on 9 January 2023

"On the eve of the celebration, the professor is found dead of an apparent suicide, though his former students immediately suspect foul play," the synopsis continues.

"While investigating the prof's past, the agents uncover a mysterious hitman, and the more they dig into it, the bigger the targets on their backs become. When members of the teams are suddenly kidnapped, all the agents must come together to take down the assassin and save their own."

The second episode will see Jane Tennant, Jimmy Palmer and Sam Hanna find themselves captured by a woman claiming to be a CIA agent demanding intel from the team, while Jesse, Ernie, Whistler and Alden Parker learn about an asset in Hawaii that could be connected to several assassinations.

The third and final part will see Agents Rountree and Fatima ambushed while searching for an MIA Kilbride, learning that every member of the team has a six-digit bounty on their head via the dark web.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.