NCIS releases first three-way crossover promo - and it's so dramatic The special airs in January

NCIS has shared the first promo trailer for the upcoming three-way crossover event, which is set to air on 2 January 2023 - and it looks so dramatic!

The three-part special will see the cast from the original series team up with the stars of NCIS: Hawai'i and NCIS: Los Angeles for the first time in the franchise's history.

WATCH: The crossover promo looks so dramatic!

The short teaser shows quick flashes from the episode, including agents from each branch looking very serious before an explosion erupts at a mysterious location while a voiceover says: "Whatever we've stepped into, it's big."

Worringly, the clip also sees two characters, who look to be potential agents, seemingly being held hostage. The two agents, who have sweat patches down their shirts, can be seen wearing black bags over their heads while tied to chairs.

In the final moments of the 20-second trailer, teams from all the three branches can be seen gathering together, with Vanessa Lachey's Jane Tennant saying: "Call the Guinness Book of Records, we have the most senior field agents at a crime scene."

Fans have been reacting to the new promo, with many expressing their excitement on Twitter. One person wrote: "I'M SO EXCITED," while another added: "OMG OMG."

The crossover event will air in January

The upcoming three-hour event will see fan-favorite agents from each show join forces to solve a very personal and high-stakes case involving a mysterious hitman.

The official synopsis reads: "Team members from the different NCIS divisions come together in Washington, D.C., to celebrate a beloved FLETC professor who taught multiple members of each of the squads.

"On the eve of the celebration, the professor is found dead of an apparent suicide, though his former students immediately suspect foul play.

"While investigating the prof’s past, the agents uncover a mysterious hitman, and the more they dig into it, the bigger the targets on their backs become. When members of the teams are suddenly kidnapped, all the agents must come together to take down the assassin and save their own."

