NCIS fans delighted as beloved character set to return McGee's wife will be appearing in Monday's episode

NCIS is set to welcome back a beloved character in Monday's episode - and fans are over the moon!

Margo Harshman will appear in the upcoming instalment as Timothy McGee's wife Delilah Fielding.

The show's official Twitter account teased the episode, sharing a snap of Sean Murray as Timothy walking alongside his on-screen wife, Margo, in a wheelchair.

The caption read: "A very special someone gets wrapped up in a sticky situation — and it’s up to our team to investigate. All-new #NCIS this Monday night at 9/8c on."

Fans were quick to react to the news, with one person writing: "Finally! Nice to see Timothy's wife again!" while another added: "Yayyyyy!!! I've missed Delilah!"

A third fan commented: "McPower couple on another adventure! Wohoo!"

Margo Harshman is returning as Timothy McGee's wife Delilah Fielding

Sean also shared a glimpse of the episode over on his Instagram page, posting a behind-the-scenes snap of the on-screen couple chatting to Gary Cole, who plays Alden Parker.

He wrote in the caption: "A little McLilah coming at ya next NEW episode of #NCIS this Monday December 5 @ 9pm on CBS."

The episode, titled High Education, will see the team investigate the death of a college student who was killed while running across the street.

The victim is also revealed to have had connections to Timothy's wife.

Sean Murray shared a behind-the-scenes snap from Monday's episode

Unfortunately, Monday's instalment will be the last fans will see of the Special Agents for a little while as the show goes on its winter break.

The show will return with a three-way franchise crossover, which is set to air on CBS on Monday 2 January and will see the original series team up with NCIS: Hawai'i and NCIS: Los Angeles for the first time in the franchise's history.

Fan-favorite agents from each show will join forces to solve a very personal and high-stakes case involving a mysterious hitman.

