BBC announces next series of The Traitors – and we can't wait The Traitors is back!

This is not a drill! The Traitors is officially returning for another series. Announced by the BBC, the latest instalment is based in America and will see 20 new contestants competing against one another in the ultimate murder mystery game. Presented by Scottish actor Alan Cumming, fans of the UK series will be able to tune into the new US version from 13 January so mark your calendars!

WATCH: Get a first look at the US version of The Traitors

Loading the player...

Speaking about the latest season, Dan McGolpin, the Director of iPlayer and Channels, explained:

"Following the huge success of The Traitors, which has been streamed more than 28 million times on BBC iPlayer and was the talk of the nation over the festive period, we're delighted to give BBC viewers the chance to watch the brand new US series within hours of its release in America. Hosted by the brilliant Alan Cumming and filmed at the same location as the UK series, it's a new year treat for those seeking out more treachery - all is about to be revealed on BBC iPlayer, BBC Three and BBC One."

The US Version will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer

Back with a twist, the US version of The Traitors will feature a mix of famous faces and everyday Americans as they take part in various missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000. The premise, however, will remain the same, as the appointed Traitors are tasked with eliminating members of the Faithful and claiming the prize for themselves.

MORE: The Traitors' star Wilfred talks mistake that cost him jackpot prize - exclusive

READ: 5 burning questions about filming The Traitors answered - exclusive

Speaking to Parade ahead of the show's debut, Alan Cumming has opened up about his presenting duties on The Traitors, telling the publication: "I've been so excited."

Presenter Alan Cumming has called the US show "bonkers"

"When you try to describe it to people, it's so nuts," he continued. "It's the bonkers combination of many things, and then also me playing a character hosting it. I'm actually really happy that people will be able to see it. And to understand why I've been rabbiting on about for the last eight months."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.