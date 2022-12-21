The Traitors viewers baffled for same reason after Wilfred betrays Amanda

The Traitors aired another dramatic episode on Tuesday night which saw Amanda Lovett banished from the round table after she was thrown under the bus by fellow Traitor Wilfred Webster.

MORE: The Traitors: fans in an uproar over episode 10’s major plot twists

Taking to Twitter, viewers pointed out how guilty Wilfred looked after pointing the finger at Amanda and questioned how the Faithfuls didn't notice.

WATCH: Wilf turns on Amanda in shocking moment in The Traitors

Loading the player...

One person tweeted: "Reckon Wilf is hugely at risk now. Couldn't hide the reaction with banishing Amanda, looked so obviously guilty. And no one was looking at Amanda (apart from K) before Wilf very blatantly brought her up - surely the faithful will remember?"

A second viewer added: "I know it's easy to say as a viewer but Wilf is so obviously guilty????" while a third wrote: "Wilf genuinely looks so guilty how does no one suspect him."

"Amanda going is all Wilf's doing. Fair play it's incredibly smart. But every time he has had his head in his hands, how can people not tell that he is feeling extremely guilty about what he is doing," wrote another.

MORE: The Traitors: why Alex didn’t pick up on Amanda’s handwriting - exclusive

MORE: 5 burning questions about filming The Traitors answered - exclusive

While many fans were gutted to see the Faithfuls banish Amanda, who managed to stay under the radar until Tuesday's episode, others applauded Wilf for his cunning work.

Amanda was exposed as a Traitor on Tuesday night

One person wrote: "I adore Andrea especially but Wilf has played such a blinder he deserves to win," while another added: "Everyone hating on Wilf in #TheTraitors but he's playing the role of the traitor PERFECTLY. Love Amanda but this is how it's supposed to be done people."

A third commented: "Man alive, I'm gutted - like everyone I'm sure - that Amanda's gone from #TheTraitors. And yet, I really feel now that Wilf, in a strange way, deserves to win. He's played a risky rollercoaster game, but it’s worked. Only Maddie is onto him," while another added: "Honestly Wilf really deserves the win, he's playing it perfectly."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.