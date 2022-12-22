The Traitors viewers spot glaring format error ahead of finale Will you be tuning in for the final episode?

The Traitors is the new BBC show that has had us all glued to our screens over the past few weeks, but ahead of the season finale on Thursday night, viewers have spotted an error in the format.

For those unfamiliar with the psychological programme, its compelling premise sees 22 strangers tasked with working out who among them are the Traitors before they are 'killed off' one by one. If only the Faithfuls remain at the end of the game, they split the huge cash sum - but if a Traitor is still among them, they take the whole prize pot.

Each night, the Traitors choose their next victim and at breakfast the next morning, the Faithfuls discover who among them has been targeted.

Fans have pointed out that the last person who comes down to breakfast is always a Faithful, therefore making it easier for the contestants to narrow down the Traitors.

One person wrote: "Maybe this is stupid but surely the contestants on #TheTraitors realise that the last two people to come into breakfast each morning must be Faithfuls??" while another added: "Before the Kieran twist, the traitors had never ever been one of the last two through the door at breakfast. Easy then to guess the traitors."

A third fan commented: "Easy to say from my sofa but I'm sure I'd have worked out by now that the last person back into the breakfast room will always be a faithful, because of dramatic tension and all that #TheTraitors."

The final episode airs on Thursday night

A fourth suggested that the format may need changing for season two, tweeting: "Surely the format will need a bit of an update next series? The faithful at breakfast will know who is on the Traitors' minds if they're the last one back to breakfast?"

The Traitors concludes on Thursday 22 December on BBC One at 9pm.

