Law and Order: SVU fans complain over long-awaited 'kiss' between Benson and Stabler Will Elliot Stabler and Olivia Benson finally get together?

Following Law & Order: SVU's big teaser after last week's episode, fans were glued to their screens this week to find out whether a romance between Olivia Benson (Mariksa Hargitay) and Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) is on the horizon.

But many were left disappointed when they realized that their love story might not be happening just yet, as Olivia told Elliot she "wasn't ready". Needless to say, viewers shared their thoughts on social media. One person wrote passionately: "It's been 24 years and Liv is still not ready?!"

A second echoed this, adding: "I've been waiting on Benson and Stabler to kiss since 1999 & I really thought tonight was tonight..." A third was equally frustrated, tweeting: "No seriously cut this baiting let them kiss be happy be together like for real it's been 24 years the time is now let them be together we waited enough."

A fourth shared a funny meme of Rose in Titanic saying: "It's been 84 years," and tweeted above it: "Season 84 of SVU is gonna be Elliot and Olivia finally going on their date to the nursing home cafeteria for some pudding. They finally hold hands."

Law & Order: SVU airs on Thursdays

However, there were a number of fans who were more relieved at their romance being put on hold. "#LawAndOrderSVU & #LawAndOrderOC: I'm glad that Benson and Stabler didn't go there," as one fan summed it up.

"Maybe I'm in the minority on this one, but I don't want them together. In my opinion, it makes the show more interesting just seeing their chemistry playing out in various situations. #LawAndOrder."

Christopher Meloni as Elliot Stabler

The moment in question saw Olivia and Elliot get very close as the former partners discuss what could happen in the future. Elliot can be heard telling Olivia that he cares for her, but Olivia is reluctant.

"Because what if it doesn't work out?" she could be heard saying, adding: "Elliot, I'm not ready for this. I'm not ready for this." Looks like fans will be waiting a little longer…

