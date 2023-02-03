Nolly star Helena Bonham Carter's A-list dating history revealed

Helena Bonham Carter has received critical acclaim thanks to her fierce and highly-complex portrayal of Crossroads star, Noele Gordon. A BAFTA and Emmy-winning actress, with numerous accolades under her belt, throughout her impressive decades-spanning career, Helena has also been linked to fellow Hollywood stars, including Kenneth Branagh and Wednesday director, Tim Burton. Want to learn more? Keep reading…

Kenneth Branagh

Helena Bonham Carter was first linked to Kenneth Branagh in 1994. While filming a movie adaptation of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein, the pair later developed a romantic relationship which led to him divorcing his wife, Emma Thompson, in 1995. Reports of an affair between the co-stars shortly followed.

Helena Bonham Carter dated Kenneth Branagh for four years

After his split from Emma, Kenneth and Helena dated for five years, before calling it quits in 1999. On numerous occasions, Emma Thompson has opened up about the situation, revealing that she even used it to inspire her performance in Love Actually. In 2018, she said: "That scene where my character is standing by the bed crying is so well known because it's something everyone's been through, I had my heart very badly broken by Ken. So, I knew what it was like to find the necklace that wasn't meant for me. Well, it wasn't exactly that, but we've all been through it."

Nonetheless, Helena and Emma are now on good terms, with Emma confirming in 2013 that they had "made our peace years and years ago." In The Sunday Times interview, she also said: "She's a wonderful woman, Helena."

Tim Burton

In 2001, Helena Bonham Carter began a relationship with famed director, Tim Burton, after meeting on the set of Planet of the Apes. Later appearing in several of his films, including Corpse Bride, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Alice in Wonderland, and Dark Shadows, they quickly became one of Hollywood's best-loved power couples.

The actress began a relationship with director Tim Burton in 2001

They also welcomed two children – Billy Raymond Burton (born 4 October 2003) and Nell Burton (born 15 December 2007). After 13 years together, Helena and Tim later confirmed that they had decided to split, with her reps telling People that they had "continued to be friends and co-parent their children."

The former couple share two children, Billy and Nell

During a 2020 interview with The Guardian, Helena reflected on their new dynamic. "It's taken us some time to adjust, but I think it's really very good now," she said. "And the kids are fine, they get to have a dual life. At first, it's a horrible thing to get used to, not having your children around [when you share custody]. The cruelty of divorce is extraordinary. But then you get to a point where you're like, Oh, I get this week off!"

Rye Dag Holmboe

Helena Bonham Carter is currently in a relationship with art historian, Rye Dag Holmboe. The pair originally met at a wedding in 2018. She told The Guardian: "[It was] a totally random thing, which both of us nearly didn't go to, so it was one of those moments that was so chance and ended up determining so much. A really happy accident, and it's an amazing thing.

Helena met her partner, Rye Dag Holmboe, at a wedding in 2018

While the actress has been forced to address their 21-year age gap in the past, Helena couldn't be happier. "Everybody ages at a different rate. My boyfriend is unbelievably mature. He's an old soul in a young body, what more could I want?" she said.

