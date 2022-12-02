Russell T. Davies’ new drama Nolly starring Helena Bonham Carter looks incredible - first look The show is based on the Crossroads star Noele Gordon

Russell T. Davies is a busy man! Not only is he set to take over as the showrunner on Doctor Who, but the It’s a Sin screenwriter has another series in the pipeline - and it looks seriously good! The series is based on the real-life journey of Noele Gordon, a soap star who was shockingly fired from her show, Crossroads.

MORE: Doctor Who’s new companion finally revealed - and we’re so excited

The first look clip showed the moment that Nolly kicked off the show, and sees Helena Bonham Carter in the role of the flame-haired star.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nolly is fired from Crossroads - first look clip

Need more information? The official synopsis reads: "Noele (or Nolly to her friends) was a legend in her own lifetime. As flame-haired widow Meg Richardson in the long-running soap opera Crossroads, she was one of the most famous people in Britain. Then in 1981, at the height of the show’s success and the peak of Nolly’s fame, she was axed without ceremony, without warning and with no explanation.

Will you be watching the upcoming show?

"Nolly brings the true Noele Gordon once more into the spotlight. The Queen of the Midlands, a star who could be tough, haughty and imperious, grandly sweeping into rehearsals from her Rolls Royce, but also a hard-working actress who was fiercely loyal and loved by cast and crew alike. The series is a bold exploration of how the establishment turns on women who refuse to play by the rules, the women it cannot understand and the women it fears. And it is a love letter to a legend of television, and to the madcap soap she starred in." Sign us up!

Russell T Davies has penned the new show

Speaking about the upcoming series, Russell said: "One of my very first jobs in TV was a trial script for Crossroads, and I've wanted to write the story of behind the scenes on that show for 40 years. At last, the truth can be told!"

READ: When will Ncuti Gatwa make his first full appearance as the Doctor in Doctor Who?

MORE: 5 David Tennant shows that are an absolute must-watch

Helena added: "Noele Gordon was a fascinating, complex, brilliant and gutsy woman – none of which I knew before I read Russell T. Davies’ script. I’m so thrilled to help tell Nolly’s long overdue and largely forgotten story. Russell’s screenplay is a work of brilliance and I hope I’ll do him and Nolly justice. I can’t wait to start."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.