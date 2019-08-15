Helena Bonham Carter reveals hilarious real life meeting with Princess Margaret Helena is now playing Princess Margaret in The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter has taken over the role from Vanessa Kirby for season three of The Crown, but little did we know that she already had first-hand experience in how best to portray the Queen's younger sister! Helena revealed that she did in fact meet the late royal as a youngster, and that the Princess complimented the star's acting skills. Chatting to Entertainment Weekly, she explained: My uncle was actually very close to her. She was pretty scary. At one point, she met me at Windsor Castle and she said, 'You are getting better, aren’t you?'"

Helena opened up about meeting Princess Margaret

During the behind-the-scenes interview, Helena's new onscreen husband, Ben Daniels, who plays Lord 'Tony' Snowdon, opened up about how season three will portray the couple's infamously tumultuous relationship. Ben explained: "They’re such extraordinary people. Completely addicted to each other. Even right up until the minute they were getting divorced, they still had a really strong physical relationship. People often said that it was like foreplay for them, having a big row. They would have these huge rows and then amazing sex."

Ben Daniels plays Lord Snowdon

The Sweeney Todd actress previously opened up about playing the role to HELLO!, explaining: "We both don't pretend. She was someone who didn't feign, she was utterly honest and if she felt something she would say it. I can often have no filter which often gets me into trouble. But there's a lot which isn't similar which is hard!" She added that she is also a similar stature to the Princess, joking: "We're short when we're not wearing heels!" Speaking about taking over from Vanessa, who won a BAFTA for her portrayal of Margaret, Helena said: "I'm not sure which I'm more terrified about - doing justice to the real Princess Margaret or following in the shoes of Vanessa Kirby's Princess Margaret."

