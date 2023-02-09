NCIS: Hawai'i stars Vanessa Lachey and Jason Antoon reveal their unique relationship The actors star as Jane Tennant and Ernie Malik on the hit CBS show

Since joining NCIS: Hawai'i in 2021, Vanessa Lachey and Jason Antoon have become close friends, and on Wednesday, the actor – who portrays Ernie Malik – revealed what makes their relationship particularly unique. Taking to Twitter, Jason shared a sweet selfie alongside his co-star Vanessa, which he captioned: "The two Scorpios with the same b-days. Who else is a Scorpio? And how moody are you? #NCISHawaii."

As it turns out, the duo were both born on November 9 – just imagine the behind-the-scenes celebrations! Sparking a major reaction from his Twitter followers, Jason was almost immediately inundated with comments. "I'm still amazed that y'alls birthdays are the same," replied one fan. "The prettiest people," added another. Meanwhile, a third penned: The best Scorpios ever."

The two Scorpios with the same b-days. Who else is a Scorpio? And how moody are you? #NCISHawaii pic.twitter.com/2EHUOXEo4U — Jason Antoon (@jasonantoon) February 8, 2023

Jason Antoon revealed that he and Vanessa Lachey share the same birthday

Back in 2022, Norman Buckley – one of the many directors on NCIS: Hawai'i – shared a photo from the set in Honolulu, in which he referred to Vanessa and Jason as the "birthday twins." In the caption, he wrote: "With the birthday twins: Vanessa Lachey and Jason Antoon celebrate their birthdays today so it's very celebratory on set. #ScorpiosMakeGoodActors."

A year earlier, the cast and crew had also commemorated Vanessa and Jason's birthdays with two separate cakes. Posing together in the heartwarming photo, both actors beamed after being gifted with cakes of the Hawaii coastline, as well as miniature models of themselves with surfboards. Thanking his fans for their good wishes, Jason wrote: "Having a great shared birthday w/ @VanessaLachey on the set of @NCISHawaiiCBS today - thanks for all the love. #NCISHawaii."

Having a great shared birthday w/ @VanessaLachey on the set of @NCISHawaiiCBS today - thanks for all the love. 🤙🏽 #NCISHawaii pic.twitter.com/gCCkjvAQu5 — Jason Antoon (@jasonantoon) November 9, 2021

Every year the duo celebrates their birthdays on the set of NCIS: Hawai'i

As well as her adorable friendship with Jason Antoon, Vanessa Lachey is particularly close with NCIS: Hawai'i director, LeVar Burton, and she recently penned a heartfelt tribute to him for Black History Month.

The actress began: "I have immense respect for Mr LeVar Burton and what he has done to further representation in television. From his groundbreaking beginnings until today, he has continued to raise the bar by diversifying his craft and doing it all while never compromising!"

Vanessa, who is currently filming new episodes in Hawai'i, continued: "He has risen to every occasion while earning the respect of his many colleagues along the way. I've had the pleasure of working with him on multiple episodes of NCIS: Hawai'i (this one is super special!) and to say he has shown and taught me a lot is an understatement."

