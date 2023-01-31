NCIS: Hawai'i actress Vanessa Lachey has shared a behind-the-scenes snap to her social media and it seems the star is keen to get stuck into the action when it comes to filming stunts!

The TV actor and presenter, who plays Special Agent Jane Tenant, took to her Instagram Stories to show a photo of her in a harness and knee pads before filming some action scenes.

She captioned the photo: "Harness & Knee Pads! Stunt day at the office. Trying to be like @tamikobrownlee." Vanessa could be seen sitting on a sofa in her trailer wearing a pink t-shirt underneath the protective gear.

The star has appeared on the beloved show since 2021 and her role has cemented her as a fan favorite among viewers. Not only that, the Love Is Blind presenter's portrayal of Jane Tenant has made history after Vanessa made history by becoming the first female lead of an NCIS franchise.

Vanessa Lachey shared this image to her Instagram

Vanessa often communicates with her NCIS fanbase on social media and, more recently, she thanked them for their support after the huge success of the crossover episode which broke viewership records.

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-three said: "Wow!!! I'm shocked! The NCIS Triple Crossover was the most watched TV last night and @ncishawaiicbs beat all the other major networks' combined numbers in our time slot!"

The actress added: "Shouldn't be SURPRISED because YOU FANS are incredible! Mahalo Nui Loa! Congrats to my brothers & sisters of the NCIS franchise!!!"

Vanessa plays Jane Tenannt in NCIS: Hawai'i

Away from her work on the franchise, Vanessa can be found at her home in Hawai'i with her husband Nick Lachey, and their three children, Camden, 10, Phoenix, six, and Brooklyn, eight. The Lachey family was living in Los Angeles but moved to Oahu when Vanessa joined the cast of the spin-off show.

"This is the most beautiful place I've ever been emotionally," she said of her new home. "There's magic. When you live here and are surrounded by loving people…you can't help but feel it and get moved by it."

