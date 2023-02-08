NCIS: Hawai'i star Yasmine Al-Bustami returns to set for 'Kacy' reunion

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

NCIS: Hawai'i star Yasmine Al-Bustami has returned to the set of the popular police procedural show ahead of her character Lucy Tara's return to Hawai'i.

Earlier in season two, Lucy said goodbye to her colleagues after accepting a new job as a Special Agent Afloat in Singapore.

WATCH: Yasmine Al-Bustami spotted back on set in behind-the-scenes video

In a video posted to Jason Antoon's official Twitter account on Tuesday, Lucy can be seen on set alongside her co-stars Tori Anderson, who plays Kate Whistler, and Vanessa Lachey, who plays Jane Tennant.

The actor, who portrays Ernie Malik, had attempted to sneak up on his three colleagues, hiding in the corner of the room before jumping out at them. He captioned the clip: "I tried to get all three of them. I’ll probably retire #NCISHawaii #kacy."

Tori also revealed Yasmine's return to set in a separate Twitter post on Tuesday. The actress, who recently sent fans wild with a behind-the-scenes photo, reunited with her on-screen girlfriend in a video addressed to their fans.

Viewers saw Lucy aboard an aircraft carrier in Monday's episode

The pair thanked their followers for sending them a book about their characters' romance, with contributions from viewers from all over the world.

Taking to the comments, one fan excitedly wrote: "Oh my God. Im screaming literally! Thanks much @torianderson and @yasalbustami for appreciating all your fans. We love you sooo dearly."

Yasmine's character made her return to the show in last week's episode when viewers got a glimpse of Lucy's life aboard an aircraft carrier when she tackled her first big case.

While we don't know when Lucy's first episode back in Hawai'i will be, we do know that there will be a good deal of action, according to the drama's executive producer Christopher Silber.

UK fans can watch on Disney +

Responding to a question from a fan asking if Lucy will be in any fighting scenes upon her return, Christopher told TV Line recently: "Yes. WHEN Lucy is back there will be a good deal of action for her. We can't wait."

