NCIS star Pauley Perrette shares reunion update with co-star – and fans are excited

NCIS star Pauley Perrette has revealed that she recently enjoyed a reunion with one of her fellow stars from the hit show, and we love that they enjoyed a catch up!

Pauley revealed that she had caught up with Lauren Holly, who plays Director Jenny Shepard on NCIS from seasons three to five, and captioned the snap: "Reunited! Me and @laurenholly. Love."

Fans were thrilled by the reunion, with one writing: "Abby Sciuto & Director Shepard. Two of my all time faves," while another added: "Lovely photo girls, You 2 aged?? I don't see just 2 of the prettiest girls on a past show that made them great heroes."

A third person added: "Wow! So glad you guys connected with each other! Lauren Holly must have been in LA recently! Awesome Ladies! Have fun!" Another fan spoke about how much they missed watching the stars on the series, writing: "I still binge watch NCIS. Miss you both."

How great was this reunion?

Pauley left the show back in 2019, showrunner Steven D Binder shared an update about her character back in 2022. He said: "We are always thinking about ways to involve [Gibbs] in a way that doesn't 'rip off the scab' and doesn't ruin what I thought was the only fitting send-off for this guy."

He then continued: "I want to start doing that with Abby's character as well. I'd like to start feeling her [presence] a little more. I thought we were a little remiss in not [doing that sooner], but there are so many moving parts…

Abby left the show in 2019

"But she is still out there fighting the good fight and watching us, and she is a part of us and we're a part of her," he added but did not specify whether the actress will reappear in person or simply just be referenced. The actress herself has previously stated that she has no plans to return to the show.

