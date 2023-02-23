Nick Lachey pens heartfelt message to wife Vanessa following major NCIS: Hawai'i news The Love Is Blind host celebrated his wife of 11 years

Nick Lachey is one proud husband! Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the TV host penned a heartfelt message to his wife of eleven years, Vanessa Lachey, after it was announced that NCIS: Hawai'i had been renewed for a third season. Famed for her leading role as Jane Tennant on the hit CBS show, Vanessa joined the NCIS spin-off in 2021, and she's quickly become a fan favorite.

Revered as one of Hollywood's best-loved power couples, Nick and Vanessa often dote on each other publicly, and in a seriously romantic moment, Nick even revealed whether he thought that they'd have fallen for one another in the infamous Love Is Blind pods – click the video to see what he had to say...

WATCH: Love Is Blind's Nick Lachey on whether he'd have found love with wife Vanessa in the famous pods

Loading the player...

Posting a photo of his wife in character, it was Nick's sweet caption, in particular, that had fans swooning on Twitter. It read: "So proud of my bad a**, hard working, can do it all wife on the 3rd season pick up for #NCISHawaii!! Congrats to @VanessaLachey and everyone involved on the show. Very proud of you babe. Congrats!!!"

MORE: NCIS star Brian Dietzen reveals if he'd leave show and character's future

READ: Pauley Perrette after leaving NCIS - where is she now?

Sparking a reaction from fans, many were quick to comment on Nick's heartwarming post. "Wow, So perfectly stated! 3 Cheers for Vanessa Lachey! She was made for the role of 'Jane Tennant'... No one does it better!!!" wrote one.

So proud of my bad ass, hard working, can do it all wife on the 3rd season pick up for #NCISHawaii!! Congrats to @VanessaLachey and everyone involved on the show. Very proud of you babe. Congrats!!! pic.twitter.com/DoaqXgh1Jh — Nick Lachey (@NickLachey) February 23, 2023

Nick Lachey celebrated his wife Vanessa after it was announced that NCIS: Hawai'i had been renewed

"I love this, she's lucky to have such a supportive husband such as yourself," added another. Meanwhile, a third commented: "Love her and the entire ensemble chemistry."

Earlier this week, it was announced that NCIS: Hawai'i along with the flagship NCIS had been renewed for further seasons. Fans had been nervous to find out whether both shows would continue, following the news that NCIS: Los Angeles had been cancelled.

Both NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i have officially been renewed

Sharing her own excitement at the series' renewal, Vanessa also posted about it on social media. Taking to Instagram with a video montage featuring clips and pictures taken on set, she wrote: "SEASON 3!!! Thank YOU for loving our show and tuning in each week. I can't wait to bring you another season as Jane Tennant with my @ncishawaiicbs…… ohana! #NCISHawaii."

Nick has always been extremely supportive of Vanessa's acting career

Since joining the show, Vanessa has spoken about her family's big decision to move to Hawaii, and she's also praised Nick for his incredible support. Speaking to ET, the NCIS star said:

"It was a talk that I had with my husband and I said, 'What do you think?' and...he's like, 'Hawaii, umm, it could be worse.' And he was like, 'This is awesome!' And I'll never forget him saying, 'This is your time and you've been there in the past for me.'"

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.