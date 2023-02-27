Nicola Walker's next major role after Unforgotten exit revealed The ITV crime drama has a new lead detective played by Sinead Keenan

Unforgotten is back on our screens but, this time, without Nicola Walker as the adored DCI Cassie Stuart. Fans of the show will know that she exited the drama during season four which aired in 2021 when her character was tragically killed in a car accident.

Given Cassie won't be back, who will help DI Sunny Khan (Sanjeev Bhasker) and the team solve cold cases? Meet Sinead Keenan who will play DCI Jessie James in Unforgotten season five below...

WATCH: Unforgotten will return with a new lead detective

Loading the player...

Although fans will be thrilled that the ITV crime series has returned for a fifth season, it'll be bittersweet without Nicola Walker at the helm. So what is the actress up to next?

According to Nicola's IMDb page, she is set to star in an upcoming project titled Under the Blue. The project is described as a 'short' film and, similar to her role in Unforgotten, will see the star undertake a character involved in a police investigation.

A synopsis for the short reads: "Bruised, hungry and only halfway through her late shift, a lonely and disillusioned police officer forms an unlikely connection with an appreciative and thankful criminal." There's no word yet on a release date or broadcaster, but we'll keep you posted!

MORE: Why did Nicola Walker leave Unforgotten?

MORE: Endeavour fans in tears over heartbreaking moment in season nine premiere

Nicola Walker's Cassie Stuart was killed off in season four

Meanwhile, 2023 will be busy for Nicola as she's also set to reprise her role in Alibi crime drama, Annika, for its second outing. The actress will play the lead character Detective Inspector Annika Strandhed.

While Nicola's DCI Cassie Stuart is used to cold cases and solving historical murders, her role in Annika sees her lead the team at the Marine Homicide Unit in Scotland.

Chatting about season two in a statement, Nicola said: "We are all looking forward to fighting crime on sea and land with the MHU for a second series and there are secrets closer to home for Annika that will have to be faced. It's going to be a bumpy ride!"

Sinead Keenan is playing the new lead detective

And it seems that Nicola may even have another script up her sleeve thanks to actor Richard Armitage. The Stay Close actor spoke to HELLO! back in 2022 about the release of his debut crime novel Geneva when he revealed that Nicola had lent her voice to the audiobook version.

So does this mean an on-screen collaboration? Asked whether fans could see the pair unite on-screen, the 51-year-old star divulged: "If anybody jumps on the opportunity to make Geneva into a TV miniseries, then I would be like, 'Nicola, are you busy?' I would love to work with her again. I think she is extraordinary."

As for Unforgotten, fans can look forward to meeting Sinead Keenan as Jessie James, the new DCI replacing Cassie following her death. Jessie gets to work immediately knowing she has big boots to fill while DI Sunny Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar) continues to mourn his old boss and friend.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.