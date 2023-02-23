This Morning's Holly Willoughby forced to apologise after show disruption The star had to step out of shot for a moment

This Morning star Holly Willoughby apologised to viewers who tuned into Thursday's show after suffering a coughing fit on air.

The mum-of-three was hosting the programme alongside Phillip Schofield when she suddenly felt a tickle in her throat and had to excuse herself to relieve her symptoms. Watch the moment below.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby forced to step away after coughing fit on air

Later on, Holly reassured viewers that she was fine, explaining: "You know when you suddenly feel like you're going to cough and I was thinking, 'Don't cough, don't cough,' and then it catches in your throat and then you've left it too late.

"So I just had to take myself off but I'm back now. Sorry, gang!"

Viewers couldn't help but react to the moment on Twitter, with some expressing their concern for the star. One person wrote: "#ThisMorning Holly just choked omg," while another added: "What is Holly doing, is she dying? #ThisMorning."

Holly suffered a coughing fit on Thursday's show

Thankfully, it didn't take long for Holly to recover and continue with the show like the true professional she is.

This isn't the first time that Holly has stepped away from her post this week as Tuesday's episode saw the 42-year-old leap out of her seat next to co-host Phillip during a pancake-tasting test.

In celebration of Pancake Day, the hosting duo tried out three controversial pancake dishes, including cheese and marmite, strawberry and balsamic vinegar and gravy pancakes - and it's safe to say Holly wasn't a big fan of the third plate.

Holly later apologised to the show's viewers

After feeding herself a mouthful of the dish, the ITV star had to get up from her seat to spit the pancake into her napkin. Turning to the show's crew members, she jokingly exclaimed: "It's gravy, you're sick! You're sick! I knew it as I poured it!"

The moment comes just days after Holly had a slightly awkward interaction with The Wanted singer and former Strictly Come Dancing champion Jay McGuiness on Sunday's Dancing On Ice.

The pair were chatting about his bandmate Siva Kaneswaran when Jay made a joke that didn't go down too well with some viewers.

Jay has since apologised for any offense caused and claimed that the show's producers "premeditated" the moment before it happened.

"So [the producers] premeditate these weird things like they're going to ask you a saucy question but not say what it is, it's inhumane the way they do these things, but I'm a human," he said, adding that he believes Holly took the joke in good faith.

