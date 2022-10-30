Richard Armitage reveals hopes of working with Nicola Walker again - 'She is extraordinary' The pair worked together on Spooks

Richard Armitage has reunited with his Spooks co-star, Nicola Walker, for his debut thriller audiobook, Geneva - so it's not surprising that many are hoping for an on-screen reunion in the near future.

Exclusive: Richard Armitage gets personal as he details career transition and reunion with Nicola Walker

The pair, who starred alongside each other on BBC crime drama, teamed up to narrate Richard's psychological thriller, which has already garnered so much attention.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Richard Armitage stars in the thrilling new trailer for his audiobook Geneva

"It's interesting because when it came to deciding on who to read, I wanted to take a step back and let Audible come up with some ideas. When Nicola Walker's name came up as a suggestion, it was perfect," Richard exclusively told HELLO!.

MORE: 6 Nicola Walker dramas that are a must-watch

EXCLUSIVE: Richard Armitage reveals major update about new drama series - and we can't wait

"I had written a scene in the book based on a very old memory of a scene that I played with Nicola in Spooks. It was the end of the Lucas North storyline, where he's tied her up and she's drugged in a hostage situation. They were supposed to be allies. I allowed that memory to sort of come into the writing.

"When Audible said Nicola as the reader, I just thought this is brilliant because I'd been thinking about her during the writing process."

The star teamed has teamed up with his Spooks co-star Nicola Walker

Heaping praise on his former co-star, Richard added: "I love her work and I think she's such a brilliant actress. I knew that she would make the character just real.

"I wanted it to be relatable so I wrote this in first person, just so it sounds like someone is just reading a diary to somebody. She's the perfect companion to this."

MORE: Nicola Walker teams up with Richard Armitage for exciting new project - and we're already obsessed

Asked whether fans could see the pair unite on-screen – perhaps for the drama adaptation for Geneva – the 51-year-old star divulged: "If anybody jumps on the opportunity to make Geneva into a TV miniseries, then I would be like, 'Nicola, are you busy?' I would love to work with her again. I think she is extraordinary."

The actor is HELLO! Spotlight's cover star for November photo credit - Kaitlyn Mikayla

Although Richard hopes to write a sequel to Geneva, a drama adaptation would be the perfect opportunity to see his characters come to life.

MORE: 15 of the most anticipated book-to-screen adaptations coming out in 2022

MORE: Richard Armitage talks possiblity of second season of Stay Close

"I'm going to wait and see what the response is, but I'm certainly going to put it under the noses of some people that I've worked with and say, 'What do you think?'" he said. "I wrote this with that in mind. I've got some good allies in the industry now and I've got a production company of my own. It would be amazing, and it would make a brilliant miniseries."

The star added: "I love where I set it because I wanted somewhere spectacular and slightly off the beaten track. I think Switzerland is an interesting country because it's a sort of independent country in the middle, it's landlocked, and it has a high altitude. I just thought that would be a great place to start a drama."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.