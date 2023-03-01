The Murdaugh Murders: When does Alex Murduagh's trial end? Netflix has released a documentary series about the case

The trial of Alex Murdaugh has caught the attention of many not just in the state of South Carolina but internationally, particularly following the release of Netflix's new true-crime series The Murdaugh Murders, which explores some of the allegations against Alex.

The murder trial has been taking place over the past seven weeks and many have been following the case day by day thanks to it being streamed online. So when does the trial end and when will the verdict be announced?

What is Alex Murdaugh accused of?

Alex stands accused of double murder after the bodies of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, were found dead at their ranch named Moselle in Colleton County, South Carolina in June 2021. Maggie, 52, and Paul, 22, were fatally shot but Alex denies he was responsible.

News reports at the time revealed that they had both been fatally shot multiple times. Investigators at the time found that the gunshot wounds came from an AR-15-style rifle, many of which were found at the Murdaugh family home. Alex plead not guilty in 2022.

Alex's trial has been ongoing since January

When does the Alex Murdaugh case end?

CBS reports that Wednesday 1 March is the day that the closing statements from both the prosecuting team and the defense team will be given in front of the judge and jury.

Before that, however, the jury, consisting of 12 men and women from Colleton Country are expected to visit the crime scene to see the dog kennels and feed room, which is where the bodies were found.

Has Alex Murdaugh been found guilty?

A verdict has not yet been reached. After the jury visits the crime scene, deliberation will then take place as they determine the accused's fate. If convicted, Alex faces 30 years to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The documentary is on Netflix now

What else is there to know about the trial?

In February, Alex took the stand and testified his defense but did admit that he lied to investigators about his alibi on the night of 7 June, when Maggie and Paul were shot. Alex's opioid addiction has also come to light which he claims caused him to have "paranoid thoughts." Not only that, the trial has brought forward his failed hitman/suicide plot to gain an insurance payout.

In addition, his claim that he wasn't at the scene of the crime has been disproved in court after his voice was apparently heard in a video that was filmed near where the bodies were found. Alex vehemently denies the allegations.

The Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal is available to stream on Netflix now.

