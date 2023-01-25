Jill Dando Netflix documentary promises 'revelations' about TV star's murder

Netflix has announced a new documentary that will look at the shocking death of television presenter Jill Dando, a crime that is still baffling police 24 years after her murder back in 1999. The new documentary is said to have "revelatory interviews" on the star's life.

Jill was a BBC journalist best known for appearing on crimwatch, Breakfast News and the Six O'Clock News. She was killed on the morning of 26 April 1999 killed outside of her home in West London. Her murder became one of the highest profile and complex investigations in British history.

According to Netflix, the multi-part new show will "blend archive, new research and revelatory interviews, to revisit Dando’s life, career, legacy and what would become one of the most notorious unsolved murders of the 20th century". It is set to be released in 2023.

The main suspect in the cast was Barry George, a man who lived close to Jill's home and had a history of sexual offences. He was arrested and tried at the Old Bailey before being found guilty and convicted. However, a third appeal against Barry's sentence was successful in 2007, and he was eventually acquitted in 2008.

Barry subsequently received "substantial" damages against News Group Newspapers in 2009, telling reporters: "I am pleased that the matter between myself and News Group Newspapers has been amicably settled following a successful mediation without the need for litigation."

