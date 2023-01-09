Ryan Murphy's 11 best TV shows of all-time Did you realise that Ryan was behind all of these amazing series?

Ryan Murphy is set to the honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Golden Globes - and it’s safe to say that the accolade is well deserved. The renowned screenwriter, director and producer has penned some of the most memorable shows to grace our screens over the last two decades, but which of his many shows are at the top of the list? Here are our top picks of his most amazing TV shows…

9-1-1

Sometimes all you really need is a solidly excellent US network drama - and 9-1-1 fits the bill perfectly. Following a group of first responders - fire fighters, paramedics and police - the story follows our favourite characters as they take on some chaotic, dramatic and downright insane scenarios. Silly? Maybe a little. Addictive? Absolutely.

911: Lone Star

From the success of 9-1-1 came Lone Star, the very excellent spin-off that sees Rob Lowe head up a team of first responders in Texas - with trouble never far away. From flying lava bombs to a state-wide chill, this gang have even more to put up with than their counterparts - but at the heart is a cast of loveable characters you really root for.

The Politician

A pastel-coloured delightful surprise, The Politician took Netflix by storm. Starring Ben Platt back when he could just about pass for a teenager, he plays a cutthroat high schooler who will sink to any means necessary to win school president - as part of his determination to become the President of the United States one day. Ridiculous? A little. Fun? Absolutely.

Ratched

Based on the One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest character, viewers were gripped by the story of Nurse Ratched in the days before Jack Nicholson. The season has been renewed for a second instalment, so we’d strongly recommend tuning in if you haven’t already!

Pose

Based on the New York Ballroom scene of the 1980s, we can’t believe it has taken so long for such an amazing time in history to make it big on the silver screen, but here we are. Starring an outstanding cast including the one and only Billy Porter, the story looks at the LGBTQ community as they fall in love and celebrate their community - and also looks at how the terrifying threat of AIDs destroying so many of their lives.

American Horror Story: Asylum

This perfectly creepy follow-up to American Horror Story’s perfectly good first season Haunted House is what really put this show on the map. It explores the insane asylum Briarcliff, where a young man is taken for the gruesome murder of his wife - which he insists he didn’t commit. Meanwhile, a journalist intent on exposing the asylum ends up in there herself - and chaos ensues.

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

This haunting true-crime series is a heartbreaking look at the victims of the serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. Beginning with a heart-racing bid for survival from Jeffrey’s final target, Tracy Edwards, it was an unflinching look at one of modern history’s most terrifying figures.

Scream Queens

An absolutely underrated series, the story follows a group of scathing sorority girls embroiled in a slasher film. With much of the same biting wit as many of Ryan’s projects, Emma Roberts as Chanel amazes as the ultimate mean girl. Sure it didn’t really know what to do with itself - particularly after season two - but we loved the ride.

Feud

Is there anything juicier than real-life fall-outs? This show most certainly delivered on the absolute wild ride that is the fallout between Joan Crawford and Bette Davis. The acrimonious relationship between the pair started out as a simple rivalry before coming utterly career-defining for both of them, and decades later, we’re still obsessed. The show was also a gorgeous nostalgic celebration of Ryan Murphy’s clear love of classic Hollywood.

American Crime Story: The People Vs OJ

The show that had everyone hooked, this series looked at the murder case that received worldwide headlines. After his wife Nicole was found dead, OJ Simpson swore his innocence, despite mounting evidence against him. The show follows the prosecution’s desperate attempt to land a guilty verdict despite OJ’s top lawyers’ shady antics - as well as OJ’s best friend Robert Kardashian’s increasing disillusion with the athlete.

Glee

Of course, it’s topping the list! Glee was the satirical, comedy musical of our dreams - or nightmares. The High School Musical with a dark-humoured slant follows a group of high schoolers who join the 'New Directions' glee club, headed up by TikTok’s favourite villain, Mr Schue. The show became an instant juggernaut success with a live tour and a six-season run - and the rest of us will fondly remember it as a collective fever dream that we all had.

