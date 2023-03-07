Unforgotten fans convinced they've worked out big twist following new episode Sanjeev Bhaskar and Sinead Keenan lead the cast of series five

Unforgotten fans have been loving the new series on ITV and despite all episodes of series five being available to stream on ITVX, many are enjoying sitting down each week to watch at 9 pm.

Monday evening aired the second instalment in the crime drama which saw new boss DCI Jessie James (Sinead Keenan) and DI Sunny Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar) continue working on their cold case. But another plot line caught viewers' attention, and many are convinced they've worked out the twist. Check out the video below to see the new DI in action...

WATCH: DCI Jessie James in Unforgotten as Cassie Stuart's replacement

Taking to social media, fans were quick to comment on the affair storyline which was introduced in the first episode. The opening scenes saw Jessie come face-to-face with her husband who announced he was leaving, and fans are convinced that he was having an affair with the detective's sister.

"What's the betting the husband had an affair with the sister… #Unforgotten," wrote one fan. A second added: "Catching up on #unforgotten and wondering if the new DCI's husband was having it off with her sister."

Are you watching series five?

A third agreed, tweeting: "She's going to be distraught when she finds out who he’s had the affair with!!" A fourth was equally unimpressed with the husband's antics, writing: "Absolutely LOVED #Unforgotten as ever on @itv but hang ON the cheating crappy husband gets to weasel his way back because he does one bath time and bedtime with the kids?! Mega nope."

Jessie's discovery about her husband's infidelity clearly had a huge impact on her and her introduction to the team didn't exactly go to plan. Can they make amends and crack the case?

Fans are loving Sanjeev as Sunny

Fans are loving the show so far, especially Sanjeev's character Sunny. "@TVSanjeev must be one of our most underrated actors. The way he conveys so much raw feeling just with his eyes/face …found him really compelling in this opening episode," said a fan.

Another added: "Really been looking forward to the return of #Unforgotten and wasn’t disappointed. @TVSanjeev was absolutely brilliant."

