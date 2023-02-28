Unforgotten viewers make same complaint about series five premiere

Unforgotten made its long-awaited return to ITV on Monday night and while most viewers were glued to the episode, some couldn't help but complain about one aspect of the new series.

The opening instalment saw Sanjeev Bhaskar's DI Sunny Khan introduced to his new boss, DCI Jessie James (played by Sinéad Keenan), who replaced Cassie Stewart (Nicola Walker) following her tragic death at the end of season four.

Can't get enough of Unforgotten? Watch our reactions to the first episode

Loading the player...

While DCI Jessie doesn't exactly make the best first impression at work, she's having some problems in her home life too. After discovering that her husband is having an affair, she invites her mum, Kate, over for a drink.

Viewers couldn't help but comment on the casting of Jessie's mum, with some feeling actress Kate Robbins, 64, isn't old enough to play Sinéad's, 45, on-screen mother.

MORE: Unforgotten: meet the season 5 cast

MORE: Nicola Walker's next major role after Unforgotten exit revealed

One person wrote: "Sorry but Kate Robbins does not look old enough to be Sinead Keenan's mother!" while another added: "Mother and daughter ridiculous. They look more like sisters or friends. Not realistic."

Sinéad Keenan plays DCI Jessie James

A third person commented: "That's gotta be the worst mother/daughter casting in history, looks like there's a five-year age cap," while another tweeted: "Is that meant to be her mother? She doesn't look old enough."

However, many viewers also took to Twitter to praise the gripping opening episode, with one person writing: "Great start to the new series of #Unforgotten. All those disparate threads that make no sense yet, just waiting to be woven together!" while another added: "#Unforgotten was superb tonight. Feels different without Cassie, but it's a new era so it should. Perfect story and acting as always, can't wait to see how it progresses."

Viewers praised the first episode

A third applauded Sanjeev Bhaskar for his performance as Sunny, who is still grieving Cassie's death: "@TVSanjeev must be one of our most underrated actors. The way he conveys so much raw feeling just with his eyes/face …found him really compelling in this opening episode," they wrote, while another added: "Really been looking forward to the return of #Unforgotten and wasn’t disappointed. @TVSanjeev was absolutely brilliant."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.