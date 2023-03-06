All we know about the future of Unforgotten beyond series five The ITV drama returned with Sinead Keenan and Sanjeev Bhaskar

Unforgotten returned last week for its fifth series and with its new episodes, it brought along a new face.

Sinéad Keenan arrived on to the scene as DCI Jessie James, the replacement for DCI Cassie Stuart sadly died at the end of season four, resulting in Nicola Walker's departure from the cast. Check out the video below to see the new boss in action…

Thanks to ITV's new streaming service, ITVX, the whole of series is available to stream in full. Many viewers have watched all six episodes and are wanting more. So will Unforgotten be back for series six? Here's what we know.

Will there be a series six of Unforgotten?

ITV is yet to confirm whether Unforgotten will be back for more episodes in the future. However, given its popularity, plus Sinead joining the cast, it's certainly likely.

Unforgotten returned for series five recently

Not only that, the creator behind the show, Chris Lang, has revealed that, if given the green light, he'd be up for penning a new script. He told Radio Times: "Certainly, if they asked me, I'd do a season six. I've got a season 6 in my head. So yeah, it's down to the broadcaster, whether they asked me to do it."

The writer also opened up about what it was like bringing a new star onto the show to act alongside Sanjeev Bhaskar's DI Sunny Khan. "Now it helps of course that that 'someone else' is Sinéad Keenan.

Have you watched the new series yet?

"If we'd searched every day for a year we wouldn't have found a better actress, nor one who filled into the Unforgotten world more effortlessly."

He added: "But we didn't have to search for a year, we didn't have to search for a day, because as soon as I knew the team needed a new DCI, I also knew it had to be Sinéad, having watched her TV work in slack jawed wonder, over the years. That was my hunch anyway. Having now completed production, I can confidently say it was the soundest hunch I ever had."

