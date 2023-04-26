NCIS: LA's Eric Christian Olsen celebrates co-star's comeback as show nears finale

The CBS crime-procedural drama and NCIS spin-off is coming to a close after 14 years on the air

Eric Christian Olsen couldn't be prouder of his NCIS: Los Angeles co-star LL Cool J, who announced he will be making his stage comeback quite soon.

The rapper, 55, shared the news on Tuesday that he would be embarking on his first arena tour in 30 years titled THE F.O.R.C.E. (Frequencies of Real Creative Energy).

Alongside a video of his gearing up to hit the stage, he wrote: "This is not a moment, it's a movement. For my first Arena tour in 30 years, I am bringing you THE F.O.R.C.E. (Frequencies of Real Creative Energy)"

He touted appearances from The Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff, and DJ Z-Trip for "the ultimate Hip-Hop mash-up with a legendary non-stop continuous set!" The tour is set to kick off in Boston in late June and wrap in Los Angeles in September.

Eric took to his Instagram Stories with the video of his co-star, simply writing alongside it: "Let's goooooo! @llcoolj"

© Getty Images Eric was on-hand to cheer his "NCIS" co-star on

The "Mama Said Knock You Out" hitmaker, who last performed in a star-studded tribute to hip-hop at the 2023 Grammy Awards, will also be joined by Salt-N-Pepa, Queen Latifah, Rakim, Common, MC Lyte, Big Boi, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Ice T, Juvenile, Doug E. Fresh, Slick Rick, De La Soul, Goodie Mob, Jadakiss, Rick Ross, Method Man, and Redman for select shows.

The official announcement for the tour featured a statement from the hip-hop star, real name James Todd Smith, which read: "Unlike the traditional 'opening act – headliner' format, the show will be a nonstop musical mash up with artist performances interwoven within one continuous musical set backed by The Roots."

It will be a good time to hit the road too, as the tour kicks off not long after the 14th season of NCIS: LA goes off the air, having been canceled earlier in the year.

The final episodes of the NCIS spin-off will air on May 14 and May 21. Following the finale, there will also be a send-off immediately after titled "A Salute to NCIS: Los Angeles."

LL Cool J starred in the series as NCIS Senior Special Agent and ex-Navy SEAL Sam Hanna, joined primarily by Eric, Daniela Ruah, and Chris O'Donnell during its CBS run.

