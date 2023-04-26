Daniela Ruah has a huge following among her fans thanks to her role as Kensi Blye in NCIS: LA and the actress' video on her Instagram sparked a big reaction recently.

The star, who is preparing to wave goodbye to the beloved NBC show when it airs its final episodes next month, has thrown herself into her latest project as the host of Portuguese version of The Traitors and has been enjoying sharing behind-the-scenes snippets with her followers.

Taking to Instagram this week, the actress looked sensational as she had her hair and makeup done by a professional before showing off her gorgeous figure in a leopard print dress. "We love what we do on #Traitors. Look book 3," the actress wrote in the caption.

Fans were quick to share their thoughts and they were loving her overall look. One person wrote: "You look [fire emoji] as always! But there is something I looove way more than the clothes, make up etc... All your smiles and laughter are the most beautiful accessories to all your looks."

A second said: "You are beautiful Daniela," followed by a shocked-face emoji and a clapping-hands emoji. A third then added: "And that's why we love you. ...and especially in that dress - gurl, you look stunning!"

Meanwhile, Daniela has been open with her fans about preparing for the final episodes of NCIS: LA and shared a post celebrating one of her "fave hoomans", the director Eric A. Pot. "One of my fave hoomans Eric A. Pot directed tonight's episode of @ncisla," she wrote in her caption, adding: "We may be done shooting but still have a few left to share with ya."

© GETTY NCIS: LA will soon be coming to an end

She further wrote: "Enjoy a little #bts," and: "Miss this incredible crew already!" before cheekily revealing: "PS I took that sweater home!"

The final episodes of NCIS: LA will air on May 14 and May 21. Following the finale, there will also be a send-off immediately after titled A Salute to NCIS: Los Angeles.

