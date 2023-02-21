NCIS: LA: Is this LL Cool J next project after show's cancellation? The actor and rapper has spoken about the show ending

NCIS: Los Angeles might be coming to an end, but that doesn't mean star LL Cool J will be leaving our screens! The actor and rapper already has a project in the works, and we can't wait to find out more about it!

The rapper was one of the leading stars in a tribute to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop at the Grammy Awards, which included performances from DJ Jazzy Jeff, Missy Elliott, Busta Rhymes and more! It has been confirmed that the all-star performance will be celebrated properly in a two-hour special set to hit our screens on 11 August – and we would be very surprised if LL Cool J wasn't in the up front and centre of the celebrations!

WATCH: Check out LL Cool J's epic performance at the Grammys

Loading the player...

Speaking about what to expect from the special, CEO of the Recording Academy Harvey Mason Jr said: "For five decades, Hip Hop has not only been a defining force in music, but a major influence on our culture.

"Its contributions to art, fashion, sport, politics, and society cannot be overstated. I’m so proud that we are honoring it in such a spectacular way on the Grammy stage. It is just the beginning of our year-long celebration of this essential genre of music."

We're not ready for LL Cool J to be away from our screens!

The star recently opened up about the show's conclusion after 14 seasons, telling ET: "CBS did an amazing thing with us; it's been an amazing run. We’re talking about 14 years. We’re not talking about two-and-a-half, three years and 'Oh it was fun while it lasted.' This was 14 years.

MORE: Everything you need to know about NCIS: Los Angeles star LL Cool J's wife

MORE: How did NCIS: Los Angeles star LL Cool J get his name?

LL Cool J performed at the Grammys

"So, I think that the show has done tremendous numbers. I mean, our last [NCIS] crossover did tremendous numbers. I couldn't complain, I have nothing [to complain about]. All I could say is, 'Wow, what a ride,' you know what I'm saying?’"

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.