9-1-1: Lone Star's Ronen Rubinstein teases 'iconic' season finale

9-1-1: Lone Star fans are gearing up for the wedding of T.K. Strand and Carlos Reyes. Scheduled to air on May 16 2023, the highly-anticipated episode is set to be "iconic," according to T.K. actor, Ronen Rubinstein. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the 29-year-old gave fans an idea of what to expect from the upcoming episodes, which have made series four his "fave season so far."

"I can't tell you how ICONIC the Season Finale of #911LoneStar will be," tweeted Ronen. "I am beyond excited & proud of the work we put in these past 8 months. Fave season so far? 100%! #TarlosWedding."

Following his post, a number of fans followed up with questions about the finale, and Ronen was only too happy to answer. "So you'd say the finale contains a top 5 Tarlos moment then?" asked one, to which he replied: "The finale might contain the entire Top 5. #911LoneStar."

"Is the finale your favorite episode now?" commented a second, prompting an exciting response from Ronen. "My favorite 2 hours of #911LoneStar EVER," he wrote back.

While the details of T.K. and Carlos' wedding have been kept under wraps, earlier this month, series co-creator Tim Minear hinted at a difficult journey for the couple.

© Getty The series co-creator Tim Minear hinted at a difficult journey for T.K. and Carlos in the run up to their wedding

Speaking to EW, he said: "T.K. and Carlos are trying to figure out exactly who they want to officiate the ceremony, so they're going to meet a series of officiants. And out of those meetings, a new complication is going to arise that neither one of them had really seen coming."

He added: "I know that a lot of my Tarlos fans would like nothing more than just smooth sailing to the end but that's just not how I roll."

