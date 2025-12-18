9-1-1 stars Oliver Stark and Ryan Guzman confirm 9-1-1: Nashville crossover

911, we have an emergency! ABC is about to break two fandoms, as Oliver Stark and Ryan Guzman have been spotted in Nashville, confirming an upcoming crossover between the ABC series 9-1-1 and its 2025 spin-off 9-1-1: Nashville. A new picture shared by ABC shows the two – who play Evan 'Buck' Buckley and Eddie Diaz respectively – will appear alongside Hailey Kilgore, Michael Provost, Juani Feliz and Hunter McVey.

Hailey plays Taylor Thompson, and Michael plays Ryan Hart, the son of Captain Don Hart, played by Chris O'Donnell. Hunter stars as Blue Bennings, Ryan's half-brother, and Juani Feliz as Roxie Alba.

© ABC Hailey Kilgore, Michael Provost, Juani Feliz and Hunter McVey pose with Ryan Guzman and Oliver Stark on set of 9-1-1: Nashville

"OMG It's happening!" commented one fan as another joked: "Yall this is about to be FIRE (pun intended)."

Buck and Eddie are more seasoned firefighters, although their close friendship has often become strained over the years, and it will be interesting to see their different personalities come together; Ryan is a buttoned-up rule-follower while Buck has learned to trust his instincts and often runs before he can walk, will they clash?

Perhaps more importantly, will we get to see Buck and Eddie having fun on Broadway?

© Disney Chris O'Donnell in a promo still from 911: Nashville

9-1-1: Nashville premiered in October 2025, and there was a small crossover earlier in the series when dispatcher Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) made contact with 9-1-1: Nashville's Cammie (Kimberly Williams-Paisley) to help Athena (Angela Bassett) and Hen (Aisha Hinds) connect with a satellite phone while they were hurtling through space.

Showrunner Rashad Raisani also teased to Variety at the time that there would be a second crossover in the works, although at the time they did not know if it would be during the 2025/2026 season or the following year.

© ABC Maddie calls Cammie in 9-1-1 season 9

In 2021 Oliver and Ryan, as well as Aisha, took part in the first crossover between the series and 9-1-1: Lone Star which was set in Texas. Buck, Eddie, and Hen from Firehouse 118 traveled to Texas to help Firehouse 126 with a massive wildfire, collaborating with the likes of Captain Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) and his son Firefighter turned paramedic TK Strand (Ronen Rubinstein).

© Disney Angela Bassett stars in 9-1-1 as Athena Grant-Nash

9-1-1 season nine has been struggling to find its feet after the end of season eight saw the death of Peter Krause's Captain Bobby Nash when he contracted a deadly hemorrhagic fever after being exposed to a virus in a lab explosion.

Speaking with Deadline of how the 118 will process the huge loss, Oliver said: "I think it's not gonna be a linear path of healing, as I don't think grief is," adding: "There are episodes that maybe feel lighter and like we're moving directly past it and then, as grief does, it sneaks up on you again. So I don't think it's an overall down feeling of the show, I think it's looking to move forward, but in a way that is respectful to the memory of the Bobby Nash character and finding creative ways for him to still haunt the narrative."

© Getty Peter Krause (C) was killed off in season 8

9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Nashville both return with mid-season premieres on January 8, 2026 alongside Grey's Anatomy. That same week Will Trent, The Rookie, and the season two midseason premiere of Kaitlin Olson's High Potential will air Tuesday, January 7, with Will Trent's season four premiere opening the evening at 8/7c. High Potential will air at 9/8c, and The Rookie 10/9c.

The following day will see hit comedies Shifting Gears and Abbott Elementary back with their midseason premieres, and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune will resume its sixth season on Friday, January 9, followed by 20/20.