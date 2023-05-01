Jennifer Aniston receives exciting news as fate of The Morning Show is announced

The Friends alum stars alongside Reese Witherspoon and Jon Hamm in the upcoming third installment of the AppleTV+ series

It is a good day for Jennifer Aniston, and just as much for her co-star Reese Witherspoon as well as fans of The Morning Show.

Though the third installment of the hit AppleTV+ show has yet to premiere, the streamer is already looking ahead to the show's future.

Fans will be eager to learn that the popular drama depicting the public and private lives of famous morning show anchors through ups and downs in their professional and personal lives has officially been renewed for a fourth season.

Jennifer and Reese, along with co-stars Julianna Margulies, Billy Crudup, Greta Lee, Mark Duplass and more all recently wrapped up filming the third season, which is set to premiere in the fall.

Deadline reports that both the Friends alum and the Hello Sunshine founder, both of which also serve as executive producers of the series, had already met their three season contracts, though discussions are underway with Apple to extend them.

The second season aired at the end of 2021, and saw UBA, the company behind The Morning Show, struggle both to modernize their cable network offerings and with the Covid-19 pandemic.

© Getty Jennifer and Reese filming in New York City in September of 2022

Though the plot for season three has been kept largely underwraps, it features some exciting cast additions, most notably Jon Hamm, who has been spotted several times filming in New York City alongside Jennifer.

The Mad Men actor is set to play a character named Paul Marks, a "corporate titan who sets his sights on UBA," further adding to the contentious and dramatic dynamic between the faces of the morning show the series portrays, and the cut throat producers and media moguls behind-the-scenes.

© Getty Jon and Jennifer were spotted filming several times in various New York locations

Speaking during an FYC event in Los Angeles last year, Reese said Jon joining has "everybody excited," and also told Entertainment Tonight during a separate occasion that not only has the updated cast "upped the game," but she promised "lots of romance this year" and that the new season is overall "really juicy and good."

The first seasons of The Morning Show are available to stream on AppleTV+.

