This Morning's Phillip Schofield forced to apologise on behalf of Jennifer Aniston after interview goes wrong Jennifer Aniston suggested they cut the awkward moment

Jennifer Aniston accidentally let slip a swear word during an appearance on This Morning! While chatting about her upcoming movie Murder Mystery 2 alongside her co-star Adam Sandler, she said the watershed word while joking that they can edit it out later, despite it being live. Oops!

Check out the hilarious moment where Jennifer is being interviewed– but be warned that the clip includes swearing!

WATCH: Jennifer lets a swear word slip during breakfast TV appearance

Viewers were quick to discuss the mishap on Twitter, with one writing: "Jennifer Aniston saying [expletive] & giggles then saying you can bleep that out. No hun, it’s live," while another person added: "[Expletive] and Giggles! was the best part of the interview! Love Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler together. They are brilliant!" A third person observed: "Jennifer Aniston swearing on live daytime TV hahaha."

Phillip apologised on behalf of Jennifer for the mishap

Jennifer and Adam's upcoming movie is the sequel to the hugely popular 2019 film – but what can we expect from the next installment? The synopsis reads: "Now full-time detectives struggling to get their private eye agency off the ground, Nick and Audrey Spitz find themselves at the centre of an international abduction when their friend the Maharaja is kidnapped at his own lavish wedding."

Adam and Jennifer are starring in Murder Mystery 2

The film is set to be released on 31 March, and is coming at a very busy time for Jennifer, who recently celebrated her best friend Corteney Cox as she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. At the time, she posted on Instagram: "Very proud of our girl @courteneycoxofficial today.

"I love these women with literally every ounce of my heart and soul @lisakudrow and I were on a cloud being able to celebrate her and her incredible achievements."

