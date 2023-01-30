Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler ready for adventure by the beach in 'Murder Mystery 2' trailer The original was released back in 2019

Jennifer Aniston is making her big screen comeback in grand style for her first film outing since the pandemic began, and she's venturing into a familiar space.

The actress is returning with Adam Sandler once again for the sequel to Murder Mystery, due to drop on Netflix this year, and they look like they're ready to hit the beach! Check out the trailer for the film below!

The sequel is slated for a March 31st release on the streaming platform, also including a supporting cast of Mark Strong, Jodie-Turner Smith, and NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama.

The original Murder Mystery was released back in June of 2019 to mixed critical reviews, but proved to be a hit with viewers and fans of their comedic timing.

This will be the third time that the Friends star and Adam are collaborating on a film, the previous two being the original and 2011's Just Go With It.

Jennifer has since kept herself busy over the past three years with her stint on The Morning Show alongside Reese Witherspoon, with the Apple TV series earning her critical acclaim.

Jennifer is reuniting with Adam Sandler for her film comeback

She and Adam have been friends for decades, having first met in the early 90s, prior to them getting their big breaks in the entertainment industry, and have remained close ever since.

While promoting the first Murder Mystery on Jimmy Kimmel LIve! in 2019, they were deemed by the host to be "one of the most unexpected duos in all of everything".

"We're so comfortable with each other, she knows my family so well, and I know Jen's family," Adam explained.

The two stars have had a close bond for decades

The two even joked about Jennifer not being able to attend his daughter Sadie's Bat Mitzvah and sending over a check for $1.8million as a gift, constantly cracking each other up during the show and earning the love of many fans.

