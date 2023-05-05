9-1-1: Lone Star fans concerned as season four finale hints at wedding tragedy

9-1-1: Lone Star’s season finale titles have been confirmed, with the two-part ending of season four being named 'Best of Men' and 'In Sickness and In Health'. Since the titles were originally 'Off the Rails' and 'Two Weddings and a Train Wreck', fans have shared their concern over what to expect on the day of TK Strand and Carlos Reyes' nuptials…

Taking to Twitter, one viewer wrote: "The last two episodes are gonna be a big train disaster I can already picture one of the boys looking for their soon-to-be-husband," while another added: "Two Weddings and A Train Wreck” #tarlos WEDDING IS GONNA END IN DISASTER!"

WATCH: Will TK and Carlos manage to get married in the finale?

Ronen Rubinstein, who plays TK, joined in the exchange, playfully tweeting a gif of himself looking pleased, writing: "Once again, reading all of these Finale theories… #911LoneStar."

The official synopsis for the episodes reads: "Owen is conflicted when his brother Robert (guest star Chad Lowe) asks him for help; Judd and Grace face a family crisis; As T.K. and Carlos prepare for their wedding day, tragedy strikes."

© Getty The series co-creator Tim Minear hinted at a difficult journey for T.K. and Carlos in the run up to their wedding

Teasing what to expect from the season finale, showrunner Tim Minear told EW: "It's going to be a beautiful wedding — we shot it already and I think it's going to be really emotional. Although I don't know if I want to tease that, because what's going to really happen is tragedy will strike and the entire thing will be put in question."

He added: "I know that there's a lot of enthusiasm around [the wedding]. And look, any fandom feels a certain ownership over the characters and the stories. And that's good. That means that they love it and that they feel invested. So everybody has the things that they want to see. Of course, I'm not going to be able to do absolutely everything that everybody wants, but I think overall people are going to be moved.

© Photo: Instagram What is going to happen in the finale?!

"I mean, the cast was. There was a moment during the reception that plays into sort of the last minutes of the episode, and the entire cast was in tears. They weren't acting. They were just all incredibly moved."

The show has recently been renewed for season five by Fox while its original series, 9-1-1, will be moving to ABC after Fox nearly canceled the show.

