9-1-1: Lone Star preview clip: Is there drama coming for Rob Lowe's Owen Strand?

9-1-1: Lone Star season four may be leading to the wedding of the century between TK Strand (Ronen Rubinstein) and Carlos Reyes (Rafael Silva), but it looks like TK's dad Owen (Rob Lowe) may have some drama of his own coming…

Owen's half-brother Robert (played by Rob's real life brother Chad Lowe) makes an appearance in Austin to meet his nephew TK, and begin to the rebuild the Strand family after years of estrangement, but as you can see in the clip below, it appears Robert may have some devastating secrets of his own.

Elsewhere in the episode, Grace Ryder (Sierra McClain) and Carlos work together when they suspect a young woman was a victim of a black market organ trafficking ring.

With four more episodes of season four left, fans have had their eyes focused on 'Tarlos' wedding, and star Ronen has been teasing what audiences can expect.

"I can't tell you how ICONIC the Season Finale of #911LoneStar will be," tweeted Ronen. "I am beyond excited & proud of the work we put in these past 8 months. Fave season so far? 100%! #TarlosWedding."

Following his post, a number of fans followed up with questions about the finale, and Ronen was only too happy to answer.

"So you'd say the finale contains a top 5 Tarlos moment then?" asked one, to which he replied: "The finale might contain the entire Top 5. #911LoneStar."

The show has been running since 2020 and follows Owen, a former New York firefighter who relocates to Austin, Texas with his son, TK, where he works to save people's lives while trying to solve his own personal problems.

© Fox Owen and TK Strand

It has been a huge hit for Fox, and in March was named Best Drama Series at the 2023 GLAAD Media Awards.

It was recently renewed for season five on Fox, although its original series 9-1-1 was canceled and then picked up by ABC for a seventh season.

