911: Lone Star's Rob Lowe joined by Natacha Karam, Ronen Rubinstein and more for special premiere

Rob Lowe was joined by his real life family - and his 9-1-1 Lone Star family - on Thursday March 23 as he premiered his new Netflix comedy Unstable.

Ronen Rubinstein, who stars as Rob's onscreen son in Lone Star, was in attendance and rocking a chic pinstripe suit, with wife Jessica Parker Kennedy who looked gorgeous in a metallic cropped top and suit. Also in attendance were castmates Natacha Karam, Brianna Baker, Brian Michael Smith, and Julian Works, who have all starred with Rob and Ronen in the Fox series since 2010 when it launched.

Natacha Karam, Brianna Baker, Brian Michael Smith, and Julian Works pose with Rob and John Owen Lowe

Other guests at the premiere included Maria Shriver, who is a longtime friend of Rob and his wife Sheryl, and her daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger and Katherine's husband Chris Pratt, who starred in Parks and Recreation with Rob.

Written and co-starring his son John Owen Lowe, as well as Fleabag's Sian Clifford, Unstable not-so-loosely based on the real relationship between Rob and Johnny, with the pair antagonising each other in myriad ways on social media.

Ronen and Jessica walked the carpet arm in arm

HELLO! asked Johnny what surprised him the most about working with his dad, 59-year-old former Brat Pack star Rob, and he quipped: "I would say how long it takes him to do his hair is shocking - and how many shots of espresso he goes through in a day.

"It's about nine, and it's awful [because] he calls it - this is real - his acting juice. It might be the single most cringeworthy thing I've heard in my life which is remarkable because all that comes out of his mouth is cringe."

Unstable is not-so-loosely based in Rob and Johnny's dynamc

Unstable stars Johnny as Jackson Dragon, an introverted man who gave up his talents in biotech to teach children the flute. But he is tasked with saving his eccentric entrepreneur father Ellis Dragon - and his company - from disaster when Ellis continues spiralling following the death of his wife.

"We didn't draw that many boundaries," Johnny added of the decision to truly share their dynamic with the world.

"We wanted it to be entertaining and heartfelt and we go into difficult topics like grief and loss, but I think where we drew the line is always trying to make it so that you're feeling something at the end of every episode."

Matt, Johnny, Rob and Sheryl made it a family affair

Rob - who found fame in the 1980s alongside the likes of Emilio Estevez, Demi Moore and Molly Ringwald - is still working after five decades in the industry, and he credits his passion for the job in knowing how lucky he is to still be working.

"I know how lucky I am to be able to play a dramatic leading man hero in a ginormous spectacle that is 9-1-1: Lone Star and then do this insane goofy sweet comedy on Netflix, and most people don't get to have that opportunity and I love every minute of it."

Unstable hits Netflix on March 30

