Mindhunter star Jonathan Groff joins iconic TV show - and we're so excited

We have been loving the Doctor Who cast announcements - and the latest one has us seriously excited for the upcoming series! The new season following the 60th-anniversary specials will see Ncuti Gate take on the role of the Doctor - and it has now been confirmed that he will be joined by Jonathan Groff.

The star, who is best known for his roles in Hamilton, Looking, Glee and Mindhunter as well as voicing the role of Kristoff in Frozen will be joining the show "in a key role", but nothing else has been revealed about his "mysterious and exciting" part - yet!

WATCH: David Tennant returns to Doctor Who

Speaking about joining the series, Jonathan said: "I am so thrilled to jump into the extraordinary mind of Russell T Davies and watch the incredible Ncuti Gatwa soar in this iconic role!"

Russell, who is returning as the showrunner, added: "This is an incredible coup, and a great honour, to get such a huge star striding onto our set. So strap on your space boots, this is going to be a blast!"

© Getty Jonathan Groff discusses 'Mindhunter' with the Build Series at Build Studio

The star is joining RuPaul’s Drag Race star Jinkx Monsoon who is touted to be the Doctor's "most powerful enemy yet".

Speaking with Pride, Jinkx (real name Jerick Hoffer) explained how she landed the role. "I was dating my now-husband, Michael Abbott, who's a good friend of Russell's," she said. "So our holiday show was coming through Manchester at a time that Russell was in Manchester, and my husband reached out and he came and saw the show.

© Getty Images Jinkx Monsoon attends RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 Premiere screening + panel discussion

"And I'll tell you candidly after I was offered the role and I accepted it, Russell told me that he saw my show Together Again, Again with my music partner, Major Scales, which is a show where I play myself in my 80s, a kind of dystopian look at my future.

MORE: Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa surprises British Airways passengers by starring in safety video

MORE: Doctor Who’s new companion finally revealed - and we’re so excited

"Russell said that he walked home from the show that night and decided, 'Jinkx is the person I want to have play this role.'"

The pair are also joined by Ronak Patani, Neil Patrick Harris and Ruth Madeley, who will be in the 60th-anniversary specials. We can’t wait!

© BBC Ncuti Gatwa in Doctor Who

The show will also introduce a new companion for the Doctor, who is set to be played by Coronation Street star, Millie Gibson. Speaking about the role, Mille said: "Whilst still being in total disbelief, I am beyond honoured to be cast as the Doctor’s companion.

"It is a gift of a role, and a dream come true, and I will do everything to try and fill the boots my fellow companions have travelled in before me. And what better way to do that than being by the fabulous Ncuti Gatwa’s side, I just can’t wait to get started." Ncuti added: "Millie just is the companion. She is full of talent, strength, she has a cheeky sparkle in her eye and is sharp as a razor."

© Patrick Harbron/Netflix Mindhunter was cancelled after season 2

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.