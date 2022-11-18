Doctor Who’s new companion finally revealed - and we’re so excited

Doctor Who has finally revealed who the Doctor’s companion will be alongside the new Doctor - and we can’t wait to welcome her to the TARDIS! Millie Gibson, who is perhaps best known for playing Kellie Neelan in Coronation Street, will be joining the show as Ruby Sunday.

The actress will be the companion for Ncuti Gatwa, and will make her debut over the festive season in 2023 when the Fifteenth Doctor takes control of the TARDIS.

Speaking about the role, Mille said: "Whilst still being in total disbelief, I am beyond honoured to be cast as the Doctor’s companion. It is a gift of a role, and a dream come true, and I will do everything to try and fill the boots my fellow companions have travelled in before me. And what better way to do that than being by the fabulous Ncuti Gatwa’s side, I just can’t wait to get started."

Ncuti will be joining the show as the 15th Doctor

Ncuti added: "Millie just is the companion. She is full of talent, strength, she has a cheeky sparkle in her eye and is sharp as a razor. From the moment she walked into the room she captured all of our attention with her effervescence and then solidified that attention with the sheer torque of her talent. This adventure is going to be so wild and so fun, I cannot WAIT to sail the universe with Millie!"

Russell T Davies, who will be taking over as showrunner for a second time, added: "It’s the great honour of my job to find the next generation of talent, and Millie shines like a star already. She’s brilliant, dynamic, clever and a wonderful actor. As a Coronation Street fan, I’ve seen Millie survive chases, guns and sieges, but that’s nothing compared to what lies ahead for Ruby Sunday."

David will join for three special episodes

Doctor Who will return in November 2023 for the 60th-anniversary episode, where David Tennant will play the Fourteenth Doctor for three specials before Ncuti Gatwa takes over the role. We can’t wait for it!

