Doctor Who: will Yaz be back for next season?

Doctor Who saw Jodie Whittaker exit her role as the Doctor on Sunday night, with fans saying a fond farewell to the Thirteenth Doctor while welcoming in the new reincarnation - who happened to be none other than David Tennant returning to the role once again. But while all of this was happening, the Doctor’s closest companion Yaz was safely on earth, recounting tales of the Doctor with all of her friends. So, will she be coming back?

MORE: Doctor Who fans confused as they point out inconsistency in David Tennant's regeneration scene

Speaking on The One Show, Mandip Gill, who plays Yaz, confirmed that her character has exited the show for now - but teased that she’d be back again one day. She said: "It will be [my last outing on the show]. Well, not forever, because who knows in the world of Doctor Who? But [Yaz's story] definitely ends in that episode, but not forever because who knows? See what I did there?"

Loading the player...

WATCH: David Tennant returns to Doctor Who

In a press conference, she added: "We're always going to be a part of it. You’ve just seen what can happen in years to come. So if they need another companion [in future], I will answer that call."

We hope Yaz will be back soon!

Fans were somewhat unhappy with Yaz’s exit, particularly due to the romantic relationship teased between the Doctor and her companion, with one writing: "Yaz literally having feelings for the Doctor and then being dropped off without even a hug or a kiss when if the Doctor had been a man you know there’d have been at least a hug #doctorwho feels a bit icky," while another person added: "Final thought on Doctor Who ... not paying off Yaz being in love with the Doctor, teasing it in the last season as a major dramatic point and not even *mentioning* it feels totally untrue to their relationship. And, if I'm honest it feels like queerbaiting."

READ: When will Ncuti Gatwa make his first full appearance as the Doctor in Doctor Who?

MORE: 5 David Tennant shows that are an absolute must-watch

A third person defended the decision, adding: "I really wanted the Doctor and Yaz to say 'I love you' but honestly? I also appreciate that they *demonstrated* how much they loved each other every step of the way. It wasn't always graceful but the love has been evident."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.