Silo: viewers saying same thing about Apple TV+’s dystopian murder mystery drama

Silo is Apple TV+’s latest offer, and follows a mysterious underground world that the last 10,000 people on Earth inhabit - although they don’t know how it was made, or who put them there. But is the show worth the watch? Here’s what viewers are saying…

Taking to Twitter to discuss it, one person wrote: "#Silo is many things. It’s a murder mystery in a post-apocalyptic world that asks bigger questions in a way that reminds me of Lost at it’s best. It’s also one of the best Orwellian sci-fi’s I’ve seen in a very long time. Once again, Apple TV+ proves itself to be superior."

WATCH: Rebecca Ferugson stars in the claustrophobic new series Silo

Another person added: "It’s been a while since something on screen has made me feel as tense & claustrophobic as the end of episode 2 of #Silo. It’s a great return to the mystery box formula in a long time. And they’re doing it incredibly well. Enough twists and turns, while still being a slow burn."

Rebecca Ferugson stars as Juliette in Silo

A third person wrote: "Just saw #Silo episodes 1 and 2 on @AppleTV and I am instantly hooked. The atmosphere and feeling of this dystopian Sci Fi is juuust right. Intriguing politics, the unsaid massive lore and sharp dialogues along with Rebecca Ferguson is setting up to one of the best shows on air."

What is Silo about?

The 10-episode drama series is based on Hugh Howey’s dystopian novel series and follows the story of the last ten thousand people on earth and their vast, underground home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside. Despite being a functioning, pleasant community, there are some serious secrets.

No one knows when or why the silo was built and any who try to find out face fatal consequences - but why can’t the people of the silo know? The story focuses on Juliette, an engineer who seeks answers about her partner’s mysterious murder. The synopsis reads: "[She] tumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined, leading her to discover that if the lies don't kill you, the truth will."

When are there new episodes of Silo?

Following the initial two-episode release, the show will release new episodes weekly, every Friday through June 30, 2023 on Apple TV+, so no binge-watching for us sadly! However, thanks to the show’s slow burn, we’re certain that viewers will keep coming back for more as the story progresses.

© Apple TV Will you be watching Apple TV+'s show Silo?

Is there going to be a Silo season 2?

Although there is fan chat that season two has indeed been commissioned, there has been no official word from Apple TV+ just yet. Since the streaming platform does have a tendency to renew shows with a variety of viewership scores, and so we’re fairly confident that we’ll be seeing a second instalment!

