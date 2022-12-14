30 greatest TV shows of 2022: a countdown

2022 was a great year for TV. With more streaming platforms than ever thanks to the introduction of Paramount+ and Lionsgate+, not to mention the line-up from more established platforms including Disney+, Apple TV and Netflix as well as the best of terrestrial TV like BBC and ITV - there are some seriously amazing contributions. So which shows made our top 30? Find out here…

30. The Lazarus Project - Sky

With season two on the way, the NOW show has a lot going for it. Starring Papaa Essiedu as George, the story follows a man who discovers a secret organisation that has the ability to restart time should a cataclysmic be imminent. But with great power comes great responsibility, and the power to change time comes at a steep price for George. Though there are certainly some pitfalls, the show is worth watching for the heartbreaking episode four.

29. Interview with the Vampire - AMC

This adaptation of Anne Rice’s hugely popular vampire novel is made very beguiling thanks to the performances of Sam Reid and Jacob Anderson as Lestat and Louis, alongside their charming ward, Claudia (Bailey Bass). Roll on season two.

28. The Ex-Wife - Paramount Plus

Rising star Céline Buckens stars in this twisty drama as young wife and mum Tasha who becomes increasingly frustrated by her husband’s close relationship with his ex-wife, Jen, despite Tasha’s many attempts to share her feelings about their friendship. But is there more to Jen than meets the eye, and is she really trying to destroy their relationship? The TV is equivalent to reading a great thriller on the beach.

27. Outlander season seven - Lionsgate+

After seven seasons, it wouldn’t be surprising if Outlander started feeling a little stale, but the latest season installed some much-needed action into the drama with a shocking murder mystery element as Claire is accused of killing a young woman who previously claimed to have been made pregnant by Claire’s husband Jamie. She had motive, she had the opportunity, but did she do it? We know she didn’t, but it looks like we’ll be getting the real answers next season…

26. Julia - Sky/HBO

This joyous show following the rising stardom of TV chef Julia Childs is made all the more perfect by the incredible performance by Sarah Lancashire as the beloved personality. Full of wit and charm, this is a must-watch if you are in need of a comfort show.

25. The Crown season five - Netflix

Despite all of the hype - both good and bad - surrounding the series, The Crown remained steadfast and entertaining as ever while telling imagined tales rooted in history about the lives of the royal family. Imelda Staunton is perfect in her first turn as the late monarch, and it sets the stage perfectly for the sixth and final instalment of the show.

24. Andor - Disney+

Praised by many as Star Wars’ finest TV series so far, the story follows Cassian Andor in the years before the events of Rogue One, and is an outstanding addition to the new slew of stories from a galaxy far, far away.

23. The Bastard Son and the Devil Himself - Netflix

This Netflix fantasy drama didn’t get widespread hype upon its release but it did score itself a very dedicated fanbase. The story follows two sanctions of witches pitted against each other - and all against our hero Nathan, who is the son of one of the world’s most terrifying witches - and is prophesied to be the one to defeat him. The series has been cancelled ahead of a second season, which is definitely something of a misstep for the streaming giant.

22. Yellowstone - Paramount+

If the Roy family from Succession bought a ranch and a few guns, you’d more or less have Yellowstone. A popular show in the US for years, the series has only really reached British shores following the introduction of Paramount+, and we’re glad it’s here! Starring Kevin Costner as the patriarch of the Dutton family, the story follows his determination to keep what’s his - alongside his children’s never ceasing attempts to be favoured by him. Is it a little melodramatic? Maybe. But it wouldn’t be nearly as entertaining without it.

21. Why Didn't They Ask Evans - BritBox

Hugh Laurie directed this charming and witty Agatha Christie adaptation in which a pair of plucky heroes go to some length to discover the meaning behind a dead man’s last words - embroiling themselves into a complex mystery.

20. Shining Girls - Apple TV+

Apple TV+’s time-bending drama follows Elisabeth Moss as a woman who can’t keep track of her life - probably because it keeps changing around her as a result of an attack from a time traveller who is preparing to strike again. As the only survivor of his attack, she is the only one who can stop him before he kills again. Completely gripping.

19. Heartstopper - Netflix

The cutest show of 2022 absolutely deserves a spot on our list! The graphic novel adaptation feels like a hug as it follows Nick and Charlie, two pals who begin to realise that there might be something more between them. Meanwhile, their brilliant array of friends are also coming to terms with their own identities.

18. The Tourist - BBC

Jamie Dornan’s chaotic Aussie amnesia thriller was a little bit like marmite - you either loved it or you hated it - and we are most definitely the former. From the moment we follow a man who can’t remember anything being hounded in a car chase to discovering more and more about himself - and whether that is a good thing or a bad thing. With a twisted sense of humour making the inevitable pathos pack a punch - we were obsessed.

17. Black Bird - Apple TV+

The true crime story that left viewers haunted, the series follows Taron Egerton as James Keene, a drug dealer who is serving ten years in prison when he receives a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. If he befriends suspected serial killer Larry Hall and elicits a confession out of him, he will receive a full pardon.

16. Moon Knight - Disney+

One of Marvel’s more bizarre heroes made a seriously epic entrance into the MCU thanks to Oscar Isaac’s frankly outstanding portrayal of a man with dissociative identity disorder who agrees to become the avatar for an Egyptian god, giving him superpowers.

15. Westworld - Sky/HBO

Although it was cancelled ahead of season five, Westworld’s fourth instalment was a true return to form, with a refreshingly terrifying concept and plenty of new twists and turns for it’s passionate fanbase. While we’re sad that we’ll never see how things wrapped up, at least we’ll also have the incredible episode of AI Caleb attempting to get himself out of prison while passing all of the dead versions of him who had tried before. Top marks.

14. This is Going to Hurt - BBC

The bestselling novel had us all in stitches, so perhaps nothing could have prepared us for the wallop of pathos that the adaptation to the silver screen would bring. While overtired and overworked Adam Kay struggles with dismissing a genuinely ill pregnant woman, junior doctor Shruti becomes slowly disillusioned with the realities of the job as a doctor. A must-watch and heartbreaking reflection of the real struggle of NHS staff.

13. The English - BBC

This Western thriller is on our list for the simple reason that it is just excellent. Incredible storytelling, cast and cinematography - the whole works. The story follows Emily Blunt as a young woman travelling to midwest America for to take revenge for the death of her son, meeting Eli Whipp who helps her along the way. How did her son come to die, and how to Eli factor in their woven tale? You’ll have to watch and find out.

12. Slow Horses season two - Apple TV+

Oh yes. Our favourite band of misfit MI5 agents are back, being as hapless as ever under the uncaring guidance of Jackson Lamb, played brilliantly once again by Gary Oldman. In the second instalment, the group go after a supposedly fictional Russian agent cell named 'cicada' after the agent who named them is found dead.

11. Rings of Power - Amazon Prime Video

Lord of the Rings fans were certainly a little dubious about the world’s most expensive TV show of all time, but after the show got its sea legs after episodes one and two, a solid plot line emerged that have left viewers wanting more. It also goes without saying that it is almost definitely the most beautiful show of the year.

10. Derry Girls - Channel 4

Oh Derry Girls, how we will miss you! The third and final season of the show ended things perfectly, and cemented the charming Irish comedy as an absolute classic.

9. Pachinko - Apple TV+

A fantastic family drama with an un-skippable earworm of a theme song, there was no way this wasn’t making our top list! Following a Korean family over several generations, the drama flits between a young woman risking shame for a pregnancy out of wedlock, a businessman desperately trying to find his long-lost friend, and a villainous figure behind it all.

8. Am I Being Unreasonable? - BBC

A surprisingly delightful thriller comedy that is not remotely what you might think at first glance. The show follows Nic, a woman haunted by the death of her lover - and unable to share the depth of her grief due to being married to his brother. Oops.

That aside, Nic makes a new friend at the school gate who appears to be her soulmate in the tiny village - until Nic notices some strange things happening. We should also give a shout-out to Lenny Rush, the absolute stand-out performance as Nic’s weary, wise-cracking young son.

7. Severance - Apple TV+

The strongest first season debut ever? Adam Scott’s creepy series plays out one question: what would happen if the work version of yourself couldn’t remember your personal life, and your personal version of your life can’t remember your work life. So what work are they doing for the mysterious Lumon company? Why did they choose to split their lives apart like that? And why is there a room of goats down one of the never-ending corridors? We can’t wait to get some answers in season two!

6. Life After Life - BBC

This BBC adaptation of Kate Atkinson’s celebrated novel is beautifully done. With an impressive cast - Tomasin Mackenzie and Sian Clifford standing out as Ursula and her mother Sylvia, the story follows a heartrending tale of a young woman destined to live her life over and over again in the background of WWII.

5. Stranger Things season four - Netflix

The long-awaited newest instalment from Netflix did not disappoint. Back with our beloved characters in Hawkins, this time the new threat is probably the show’s most terrifying yet - and the biggest our heroes have faced so far. While the season did admittedly feel like a long lead-up to the ultimate finale (the show is finishing with season five), it was the best addition to the Stranger Things universe since season one.

4. The Bear - Disney+

Jeremy Allen White just became a massive star with this brilliant series about a Chicago sandwich shop. When his brother dies, Michelin star chef Carmy quits his job to try and run their family restaurant which is falling apart at the seams. Episode seven - which was filmed all in one shot - is particularly amazing.

3. The White Lotus season two - Sky/HBO

Much more than an excellent theme song, The White Lotus season two absolutely delivered after the first, critically acclaimed first season. This time, our new cast of characters (alongside a returning Jennifer Coolidge as our dearest Tanya) are visiting a White Lotus in Sicily - and every character has their secrets.

2. House of the Dragon - HBO/Sky

The new spin-off from the world of Westeros had a lot riding on its shoulders following the crushing disappointment and nonsensical conclusion that was the Game of Thrones season eight finale. Fortunately, the disgruntled fans of GoT are hook, line and sinker obsessed with the new adaptation, because it really is that good. With a fresh talented cast and an intense, politically driven plot - with plenty of the violence and sex of GoT infamy, House of the Dragon was a slam dunk.

1. Bad Sisters - Apple TV+

The best show of the year? Absolutely. Sharon Horgan stars as one of a group of sisters who decide that they have to kill their brother-in-law who is coercively controlling his wife, their beloved sister Grace. Cue the gang making several attempts to murder John Paul. So how does he actually end up dying? Watch and find out…

