17 most-anticipated brand new TV shows coming to our screens in 2023

This year is set to bring some amazing shows to our screens, but which ones are worth watching? With plenty of returning series coming back this year, we have put together some brand-spanking new shows for anyone who fancies something different to try! From zombie dramas to superpower shows with a twist, here are our top picks for 2023…

The Last of Us - UK: Sky US: HBO

Twenty years after modern civilisation ended as we know it, Joel is tasked with smuggling a teenage girl, Ellie, out of a quarantine zone. Their brutal journey is one many fans have played time and time again via video gaming, and with Pedro Pascal and Balla Ramsey on board, we can’t wait to see the silver screen version.

Extraordinary - Disney+

In a world where everyone develops a superpower when they turn 18, 24-year-old Jen is growing increasingly frustrated by still waiting for hers to begin. Meanwhile, her friends have their own struggles with their own superpowers. This one looks like an instant hilarious hit.

Shrinking - Apple TV+

Starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford, the story follows a grieving therapist who begins to tell all of his patients exactly what he thinks about their issues. The synopsis reads: "Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives … including his own."

Three Women - UK: TBC, US: Showtime

Based on the novel of the same name by Lisa Taddeo, the story follows three very different women in very different circumstances. This one has a seriously impressive cast, including Big Little Lies star Shailene Woodley as Gia and DeWanda Wise as Sloane.

Nolly - UK: ITVX

From the legend Russell T Davies himself, Nolly tells the story of Noele, a soap legend who starred in Crossroads - and was one of the most famous people in Britain. However, in 1981 she was fired without any explanation or warning - but what rally happened? Starring Helena Bonham Carter, we couldn’t be more excited for this one.

Queenie - UK: Channel 4

From the bestselling novel, Queenie Jenkins is a twenty-something Londoner who works at a national newspaper where she’s often forced to compare herself to her white, middle-class peers. After breaking up with her white boyfriend Tom, she finds herself searching for comfort in all the wrong places.

The Idol - UK: Sky/US: HBO

After suffering from a nervous breakdown, aspiring pop queen Jocelyn (played by Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose Depp) decides to reclaim her fame with the help of a self-help and cult leader - played by the Weeknd. We couldn’t be more excited.

Secret Invasion - Disney+

Starring Samuel L. Jackson, Olivia Colman and Emilia Clarke, the story follows Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos in a crossover event series that showcases a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years. Definitely one for fans of Captain Marvel.

Beyond Paradise - UK: BBC

Death in Paradise fans, get ready! DI Humphrey Goodman is back - but this time he isn’t in Guadeloupe. In the upcoming spin-off series, Humphrey is now back in the UK, solving all sorts of crimes branching away from your classic St Marie murders!

You & Me - ITV

This sweet new series follows three different lives; Ben, whose life is changed when catastrophe strikes, Emma, a theatre star hiding behind her success, and Jess, whose life changes while running for the bus. If you love shows like Normal People or Love Life, this is definitely one for you.

Supacell - Netflix

Ready for the most interesting superhero premise we've heard in a while? This story follows five people who suddenly gain superpowers. The only thing that they have in common is that they are all Black South Londoners. So how did they get the powers, and what do they do with them?

Poker Face - Peacock

Loved Knives Out? Imagine it as a TV show! Rian Johnson’s first TV series has been described as a "character-driven, case-of-the-week mystery", and stars Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale, a casino worker on the run. (500) Days of Summer star Joseph Gordon-Levitt also stars.

Dear Edward - Apple TV+

Based on the bestselling novel, this (sure-to-be) tearjerker follows a young boy who is the soul survivor of a devastating plane crash - with his family also being killed in the accident. As the world attempts to understand the crash, Edward makes unexpected friends and relationships. We’re definitely intrigued!

Daisy Jones and the Six - Amazon Prime Video

The one show that will definitely have people talking, fans of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s beloved novel have been buzzing for this upcoming adaptation. The story is based on the breakdown of a fictional band - and just what led the hugely popular group to split.

The Power - Amazon Prime Video

Another novel adaptation, with a superpower angle to boot (they’re certainly very popular for 2023)! This story follows a group of characters as teenage girls from all over the world gain the power to create electric shocks, giving them a physical advantage over males for the first time.

Fifteen-Love - Amazon Prime Video

Starring Ross Poldark himself, Aidan Turner, this tennis drama follows a young woman who makes an accusation against her former coach and the pair begin their battle for the truth of what really happened when she was a teen tennis star.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story - Netflix

This much-anticipated Bridgerton spin-off is based on the terrifying Queen Charlotte’s rise to power, focusing on her marriage to King George, and how it sparked a societal shift to create the world of the Ton. Sign us up.

