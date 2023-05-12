Kate and Gerry McCann share message to daughter Madeleine on her 20th birthday

Kate and Gerry McCann have shared a message to their missing daughter, Madeleine, on her 20th birthday. Sharing a video slideshow full of photos of Maddie, who went missing in 2007 aged three, they wrote: "Happy birthday Madeleine! We love you and we're waiting for you. We're never going to give up."

Posting on 12 May, the caption read: "Madeleine McCann is 20 years-old today. She's still missing, still missed and we are never going to give up trying to find her."

Their followers were quick to offer their support, with one writing: "Happy Birthday - never forgotten - always in my thoughts," while another wrote: "Happy birthday sweet girl you did not deserve this hope you're found one day."

Madeleine went missing on 3 May, days before her fourth birthday, and Kate and Gerry marked the occasion with a candle service, where they were joined by their daughter, Amelie. Kate later posted requesting that the media do not use photos of her from the event, writing: "As we do every year, we gathered in our village yesterday evening to mark the anniversary of our daughter Madeleine’s abduction. It was a special event and lovely to sense the hope and warmth of those who were there.

© Getty Madeleine McCann went missing when she was three

"I was dismayed, however, that this sadly provided an opportunity for a local journalist to exploit the presence of our younger daughter who does not wish to be photographed or interviewed and was made to feel uncomfortable, especially at such a special moment of hope for Madeleine."

During the event, Rev Rob Gladstone said: "We are here this evening to show our loving concern for Madeleine and for all young children who have been taken away from their families against their will. We are also here to encourage one another to keep up hope and pray for a renewal of strength even after this long time."

© Photo: Getty Images Kate and Gerry shared a sweet message to Maddie

On the anniversary of her disappearance, her parents posted: "Today marks the 16th anniversary of Madeleine’s abduction. Still missing…… still very much missed. It is hard to find the words to convey how we feel."

Madeleine went missing while the family were on holiday in the Praia de Luz in Portugal. Kate and Gerry dined at a nearby restaurant with friends while Maddie slept in their villa with her twin younger siblings, Sean and Amelie, as the adults took it in turns to check on the children. When Kate checked at 10pm, Madeleine was missing from the room.

© Photo: Getty Images Madeleine's birthday is 12 May

While the investigation into Maddie’s disappearance is ongoing, a young Polish woman, Julia Wendell, recently made headlines after claiming that she believed that she might be the missing youngster, having similar features including Maddie’s unusual iris in one eye. However, a DNA test confirmed that this wasn’t the case, and the McCanns remained silent during the investigation into Julia’s identity.

